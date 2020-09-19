Nashville Religion Communicators Council to Hear from Religion Media Expert

Press Releases Religion Communicators Council Press Release

The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

Nashville, TN, September 19, 2020



Due to the onset of COVID-19, RCC members have been meeting virtually, for the most part, since March.



The September meeting took place over Zoom with a special guest from Room in the Inn. For October, RCC members will get to hear from David Crumm, the Co-Founder and Editor of ReadtheSpirit.com. Crumm is known nationwide to journalists and authors who cover the impact of religion and cross-cultural issues on our world today. He has nearly 40 years as a journalist, during which he has won top awards and is a senior fellow with several universities and nonprofits, including the University of Michigan Knight-Wallace Journalism Fellowship and the Washington DC-based East West Center.



“We alternate monthly between three types of meetings. We learn about community-based organizations, we network with other religion communicators on specific topics, and we offer professional development. This coming month is naturally professional development,” says Julie Brinker, RCC Communications Coordinator and Community Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology.



The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.



Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.religioncommunicators.org/page/nashvillechapter



