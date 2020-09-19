AOK Records Reaches Agreement with Dwayne Campbell

Press Releases AOK Promotion and Production Press Release

AOK Records of Nashville, TN has signed Houston-area singer/songwriter Dwayne Campbell

The album has been produced in the top studios in Nashville and feature legendary musicians such as Gordon Mote, Kelly Back, Jason Webb, and Wanda Vick Burchfield. Angie Primm, who toured with Aretha Franklin is heard on background vocals.



AOK President Adam Knight states, “Dwayne is a great guy, with a real heart for music and ministry. We started this truly only thinking it was a one song production thing…but as we got to know Dwayne there was no question that we wanted to be part of all that he does on a long-term basis.”



