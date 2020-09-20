PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
TEBillion Welcomes a New Partnership with a Leading Global IT Services Company


London, United Kingdom, September 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Despite facing economic challenges, TEBillion's adherence to delivering its purpose does not slow down as the company welcomes a new partnership with a leading global Information Technology and IT-enabled services company.

This leading globe IT services company in South India is focused in digitally transforming business operations into superior outcomes by helping in designing, enabling and executing business operations to generate customer value.

This new partnership with TEBillion as a reselling partner will provide more reach on TEB business automation products in South India with the help of the global IT services company's sales expertise.

Additionally, TEBillion is confident that this partnership will enable businesses from all industries in the said region to grow and achieve ultimate success through integrating business automation solutions for their processes.

For more information on TEBillion's Reselling Partner Program, contact:
Email: pr@tebillion.email
Website: www.tebillion.com

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.
Contact Information
TEBillion
Gail Fuentes
+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181
Contact
https://www.tebillion.com/en/

