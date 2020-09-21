Indian Origin Company MerePoS Enters PoS Business with Its Latest Range of Point-of-Sale Devices

Press Releases Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

The company has introduced its wide range of PoS devices from premium brands in the digital payments eco-system. These smart payment solutions will help businesses connect efficiently with their customers and streamline their payment operations.

Ahmedabad, India, September 21, 2020



During the launch event, Mr. Rajesh Prasad, Vice President Product Division said “We have launched our new vertical MerePOS to cater to the growing digital transaction needs of merchants across the country by bringing best-in-class POS devices on a single platform. There is a tremendous growth of 19% YoY in the business of point of sale machines has shown that the Indian market has embraced digital transactions whole-heartedly and entering in this market could be a gamechanger for our business.”



“Our products and solutions will be extensively used by the Retail, BFSI, Logistics sector and we aim to bring more and more innovative POS devices in order to get a good market share in the business of point of sale devices,” he added.



Mr. Prasad has also said that recently they have partnered with Paytm for providing them with the point of sale machines. Considering the huge subscriber base of the digital wallet company, this will help them to reach a large number of merchants.



Arjun Singh

+91-9512032601



https://www.mantratec.com



