Show4me Music Interaction Network Tools to be Presented at Music Ally’s Sandbox Summit

Tools available for musicians and music pros to create revenue streams off their music and shows on Show4me platform to be presented at Music Ally's industry event Sandbox Summit on Sep. 22, Tuesday.

New York, NY, September 20, 2020 --(



Day 2 of Sandbox will focus on the topic of artists as entrepreneurs, and Show4me will join the panel on innovative artist tools and services that are a must-know for anyone looking to become successful in the next generation of music artists. Fellow startups featured at the panel will be: Swedish digital music distributor Corite, app to send your music to influencers and content creators Zebr, and blockchain-enabled digital collectibles service Fanaply.



Presenters during the panel include Mattias Tengblad, Co-Founder & CEO, Corite (Sweden), Mary Ivanova, Content & PR Manager, Show4me (UK), Josh Deal, Founder, Zebr (UK), and Grant Dexter, CEO, Fanaply (US).



The panel will start at 4:45 PM BST. To get free tickets to the summit, register at https://sandboxsummitglobal.com/tickets.



Event attendees will have the opportunity to meet Show4me and the rest of the participating startups in individual Zoom rooms after the presentations.



Sandbox Summit Global is a virtual conference by Music Ally offering thought leadership and practical insight into building and engaging audiences digitally aimed to provide useful insights for anyone working in the music industry. The event will take place on September 21-25, 2020, and is free. Short presentations, interviews and mini-panel sessions will comprise the online event.



Show4me is a music interaction network for musicians, fans, and music professionals. The platform offers a collection of tools to run a solid music business via subscription earnings, music sales, and concert tickets. Show4me offers built-in online concert streaming and ticketing.



Musicians and their teams use Show4me to sell their music (albums, EPs, singles), tickets to online and offline shows, and Artist club subscriptions (for just $1/year each fan gets unlimited listening of all of the musician’s music and the option to direct message the artist).



Show4me started in 2015 as a concert crowdfunding tool and has since expanded into a full-blown music interaction network. In April of 2020, the network introduced its ticketed online live stream concert feature.



Mary Ivanova

+44 203 808 7795



show4me.com



