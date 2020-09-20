MTS Management's Jeremy Parsons Gets Personal on Latest Single Release

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS Management's San Antonio-born and based singer-songwriter Jeremy Parsons recalls his days living in East Nashville on “Lillian.”

San Antonio, TX, September 20, 2020 --(

Was what I connected with the most

It feels kind of messed up to say it

But it’s nice to know you’re not alone”

– Jeremy Parsons, “Lillian”



It’s that kind of authentic, personal story-telling that has endeared Jeremy Parsons to fans of country, americana and other roots-based music. With the international itunes-chart-topping success of his previous two singles, “Tragedy” and “Good Ole Days,” Parsons digs deep to deliver perhaps his most honest and compelling tale of soul-searching storytelling to date. Parsons, who recently returned to his hometown of San Antonio after an extended stay in Music City, recalls life in Nashville and some of his lower points in life. “Lillian” is the third single release from his upcoming “Things To Come” album, scheduled for early 2021.



Jeremy shares the story behind the song: “Some song ideas pop in your head, and you feel like you have to get somewhere and write them before they disappear forever. Writing ‘Lillian’ wasn’t like this at all. It started with a street I used to pass every day on my way to work, while living in East Nashville. I saw so many street signs on that trip, but “Lillian” was the only one that consistently stood out to me. I kept it in the notes section of my phone for years. One afternoon I sat down and found this really cool strum patterned rhythmic guitar part I was having fun playing. The words came next, 'She said she never wears underwear, I said I never wear shorts'. Maybe the most ‘me’ line I have ever written. Lines with personality are great, but when you can correctly project yourself into your art, I feel it says something about your growth and being comfortable, as far as who you’ve become as an artist."



‘The rest of the song came flooding out and spoke to me and where I was in my life. I was very lost before making this music, and if not for someone seeing through that mess and giving me a pure form of love, who knows where I would have ended up. It’s a factually fictional story about the high times of low points in life. We live so we can create, and I’m so glad to have manifested this song through my experience. I hope y’all enjoy it as much as I enjoy playing it.”



“Lillian” is being released worldwide on September 18th, 2020.



About Jeremy Parsons: Born in San Antonio, Texas, Jeremy Parsons grew up soaking in the sounds of Texas music in the dancehalls of the Lone Star State. Over the past decade, Jeremy has played all over the U.S. and in Europe, including numerous venues in Texas. The first single from his album, “Things I Need To Say” was the Top 40 Roots Music Report and IndieWorld Report track, “Burn This House Down.” That single was followed up by the equally well-received, “Why is the Bluebird Blue,” also a Top 40 Roots Report americana single and a Top 20 iTunes Canada country chart single. “Bluebird” also reached #2 on the Hits You Love pop charts. The videos for both songs were nominated and selected for numerous Film Festivals, including the Jersey Shore Film Festival, Indie’s Best Films Festival, and the Monkey Bread Tree Film Festival, an IMDB-sanctioned film festival. Jeremy’s last video, “Making Things Up as I Go” has also received international airplay, acclaim and awards. The video is available on Amazon Prime. Parsons has appeared on Fox, CBS, ABC and NBC affiliates around the country. His previous two singles have reached #1 on the iTunes charts overseas.



Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



