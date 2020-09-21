OTS Develops Contactless Exam Process to Help Maintain Students Safety During COVID-19

Press Releases Occupational Training and Supply Press Release

Willowbrook, IL, September 21, 2020 --(



To minimize risk and continue with the company’s paperless movement, students will take training exams on their individual phone, tablet, or computer. The closed-book exam is monitored by the instructor during the entirety of the exam and test results are provided immediately. This also reduces the amount of time the students must wait for test results.



In addition to a contactless exam process, OTS will take all students and instructor’s temperatures upon entry using a touchless thermometer. Individuals with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted into class, but can reschedule at a time they are healthy again. All students are required to pre-register and pre-pay online for their training to minimize contact with OTS staff and reduce exposure.



All students and customers can be assured that all desks, classroom surfaces and any equipment used have been pre-cleaned prior to the start of class following CDC guidance, using an EPA registered product for cleaning and disinfecting that is also available for purchase through OTS’s supply division.



To schedule your Asbestos, Lead, Hazwoper or Safety Training you can visit the company’s website.



OTS can also provide group training at your jobsite, warehouse, office or can host your group training at their facility in Willowbrook, IL.



About the Company

Lara La Spina

630-655-3900



www.otssupply.com



