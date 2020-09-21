Progress Through Photography Opens Its Doors in Tempe, Arizona

Press Releases Progress Through Photography Press Release

Tempe, AZ, September 21, 2020 --(



Marcel van der Stroom, the company's founder states, "Progress Through Photography is a social entrepreneurship. This means that our mission is much bigger than making a profit - our overarching goal is to create a world where animal homelessness is a thing of the past and all companionship animals have loving furrever families."



Animal homelessness in the USA- some numbers

Based on data from the Humane Society, there are 30-40 million stray cats and according to the ASPCA over 6.5 million dogs & cats enter animal shelters across the US annually.



Why should we care about animal homelessness?



We, humans, created this problem. Some dogs and cats are very smart, but they’ll need us to solve animal homelessness.



According to Harvard Medical School, sharing your life with pets will improve your physical and mental health.



In 2019, the estimated cost of running animal shelters in the USA was > $ 2 billion.



What does Progress Through Photography do to help the animal shelters in AZ ?



Provide Funding in form of donations. At this stage, they are supporting Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, which focuses on keeping families together. With your help, Progress Through Photography plans to expand and help more charities in the Phoenix Metro area.



Help shelters in Arizona to place adoptable pets faster by volunteering as photographers and provide content marketing expertise.



Educate pet owners and the general public on the main reasons for animal homelessness and amplify the voices of animal shelters / advocates, making them more effective in achieving their missions.



How does Progress Through Photography fund this?



As a social entrepreneurship, Progress Through Photography donates 25% of all pet portrait session and artwork sale revenues to AZ based animal related charities.



Marcel van der Stroom

480-694-3464



https://ptpusa.org



