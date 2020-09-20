Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Receive press releases from Argus Self Storage Advisors: By Email RSS Feeds: Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Minnesota Self Storage Facility

Tom Flannigan and Alex Ihrke of KW Commercial Minneapolis, affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors represented the seller for the sale of Reliable Mini Storage in Lakeville, MN.

Minneapolis, MN, September 20, 2020 --(



Tom and Alex are the Argus broker affiliates representing the states of Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa. They can be reached at 651-269-6307. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Minneapolis, MN, September 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tom Flannigan and Alex Ihrke of KW Commercial Minneapolis, affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors represented the seller for the sale of Reliable Mini Storage in Lakeville, MN. The facility was sold to Public Storage on September 17, 2020 for $4,100,000. The property consists of 41,000 rentable square feet of drive-up storage and is adjacent to an existing Public Storage facility, adding to their presence in the Twin Cities metro market.Tom and Alex are the Argus broker affiliates representing the states of Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa. They can be reached at 651-269-6307. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Argus Self Storage Advisors