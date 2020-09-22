Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases WhereParentsTalk.com Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from WhereParentsTalk.com: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: One-Stop Digital Hub Strengthens Commitment to Educate and Empower Parents

Award-winning parenting production company unveils revamped website aimed at educating and empowering parents with trusted tips and advice from other parents.





WhereParentsTalk.com today unveiled a fresh new look and novel features as part of a revamped website aimed at bolstering its support of parents, with relevant and resonant news, views and advice from other moms and dads, during a time when raising a child is often in the hands of the digital village.



"Parents crave information and seek support now more than ever, against the backdrop of a frantically-paced, technologically-dependent and uncertain world," says Lianne Castelino, a seasoned journalist and founder of WhereParentsTalk.com. "In my 20-plus years of being a mom and an entrepreneur in the parenting space, the range of issues parents encounter or must consider, continues to deepen in complexity - especially for those with teenagers and young adults - prompting further questions, requiring research and often just needing a friendly and compassionate ear to help navigate the path forward," she says.



Formerly Liandrea Productions Inc., the new WhereParentsTalk.com features parenting information across all multi-media platforms: blogs, videos and podcast interviews, recipes, and articles with newsmakers, authors, politicians, athletes, celebrities and regular moms and dads, on topics spanning pre-natal to early adulthood. It focuses in particular on parents of children aged 15-24, who are often underserved. The site also shares the first-hand experiences of "parent-preneurs" who are choosing to raise children while starting up and running a business.



"Whether by necessity, choice or a combination of both, parent-preneurs are growing in numbers across North America, taking on dual roles that don't come with an instruction manual," says Castelino, who gave birth to the idea of starting up a parenting production company while pregnant with her first child in 1996, living and working in Montreal, Quebec. "My own journey as an entrepreneur began from seeing a gap in quality visual resources available for Canadian parents back when the Internet, email and websites were in their infancy, and smartphones nowhere in sight. "My entrepreneurial experience has been deeply affecting and rewarding with equal parts of blood, sweat, tears, triumphs and moving testimonials - all while striving to raise happy, confident and independent children," says the married mother of two sons in their early 20's, and a teenage daughter. Over the course of its history, WhereParentsTalk.com has educated and empowered parents through the production of two award-winning DVDs, "Bringing Baby Home" and "Yummy In My Tummy," created in English and French and sold on Amazon and distributed through in-store and online retailers in North America, Europe and Australia.



“I’ve had the great privilege of collaborating with Lianne on many projects over the years, from the Momsense column in ParentsCanada, ParentsTalk on Rogers TV and other parenting-focused events and initiatives," says Jane Bradley, President & Publisher, ParentsCanada. "Through all our incarnations, we have shared a passion for providing simple yet insightful content and evolved our approach to stay relevant to the wants and needs of today’s parents.”



The DVDs feature parenting tips and advice delivered by medical professionals and parents alike, and are still used as teaching tools in parenting classes across Canada and the United States. The company's founder has also hosted a television program on RogersTV called "Parents Talk," a radio program on the Corus Radio Network that aired in Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver, authored a cookbook, blogged for HuffPost Canada and BlogHer, co-authored the "Momsense" column for ParentsCanada magazine and digital, and produced videos for numerous corporate clients.



"The refurbished website is also about celebrating our rich history as a mom-made business, while continuing to build a trusted online community by sharing candid viewpoints and authentic experiences from other parents, across all platforms, so that they can be informed on their journey of doing the hard but rewarding work that is raising children."



About WhereParentsTalk.com

WhereParentsTalk.com, formerly Liandrea Productions Inc., educates and empowers moms and dads through award-winning, how-to parenting DVDs, quality content, trusted tips and expert advice. It is created by parents for parents. The company launched in 2004, and has released two DVDs (Bringing Baby Home/Bébé arrive à la maison and Yummy In My Tummy/Bon dans mon bedon), a cookbook, e-book and hosts a digital parenting community.



For More Information or Media Interviews:

info@whereparentstalk.com

416-575-4674 Toronto, Canada, September 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- WhereParentsTalk.com tackles wide range of topics to help raise engaged, empathetic and resilient children.WhereParentsTalk.com today unveiled a fresh new look and novel features as part of a revamped website aimed at bolstering its support of parents, with relevant and resonant news, views and advice from other moms and dads, during a time when raising a child is often in the hands of the digital village."Parents crave information and seek support now more than ever, against the backdrop of a frantically-paced, technologically-dependent and uncertain world," says Lianne Castelino, a seasoned journalist and founder of WhereParentsTalk.com. "In my 20-plus years of being a mom and an entrepreneur in the parenting space, the range of issues parents encounter or must consider, continues to deepen in complexity - especially for those with teenagers and young adults - prompting further questions, requiring research and often just needing a friendly and compassionate ear to help navigate the path forward," she says.Formerly Liandrea Productions Inc., the new WhereParentsTalk.com features parenting information across all multi-media platforms: blogs, videos and podcast interviews, recipes, and articles with newsmakers, authors, politicians, athletes, celebrities and regular moms and dads, on topics spanning pre-natal to early adulthood. It focuses in particular on parents of children aged 15-24, who are often underserved. The site also shares the first-hand experiences of "parent-preneurs" who are choosing to raise children while starting up and running a business."Whether by necessity, choice or a combination of both, parent-preneurs are growing in numbers across North America, taking on dual roles that don't come with an instruction manual," says Castelino, who gave birth to the idea of starting up a parenting production company while pregnant with her first child in 1996, living and working in Montreal, Quebec. "My own journey as an entrepreneur began from seeing a gap in quality visual resources available for Canadian parents back when the Internet, email and websites were in their infancy, and smartphones nowhere in sight. "My entrepreneurial experience has been deeply affecting and rewarding with equal parts of blood, sweat, tears, triumphs and moving testimonials - all while striving to raise happy, confident and independent children," says the married mother of two sons in their early 20's, and a teenage daughter. Over the course of its history, WhereParentsTalk.com has educated and empowered parents through the production of two award-winning DVDs, "Bringing Baby Home" and "Yummy In My Tummy," created in English and French and sold on Amazon and distributed through in-store and online retailers in North America, Europe and Australia.“I’ve had the great privilege of collaborating with Lianne on many projects over the years, from the Momsense column in ParentsCanada, ParentsTalk on Rogers TV and other parenting-focused events and initiatives," says Jane Bradley, President & Publisher, ParentsCanada. "Through all our incarnations, we have shared a passion for providing simple yet insightful content and evolved our approach to stay relevant to the wants and needs of today’s parents.”The DVDs feature parenting tips and advice delivered by medical professionals and parents alike, and are still used as teaching tools in parenting classes across Canada and the United States. The company's founder has also hosted a television program on RogersTV called "Parents Talk," a radio program on the Corus Radio Network that aired in Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver, authored a cookbook, blogged for HuffPost Canada and BlogHer, co-authored the "Momsense" column for ParentsCanada magazine and digital, and produced videos for numerous corporate clients."The refurbished website is also about celebrating our rich history as a mom-made business, while continuing to build a trusted online community by sharing candid viewpoints and authentic experiences from other parents, across all platforms, so that they can be informed on their journey of doing the hard but rewarding work that is raising children."About WhereParentsTalk.comWhereParentsTalk.com, formerly Liandrea Productions Inc., educates and empowers moms and dads through award-winning, how-to parenting DVDs, quality content, trusted tips and expert advice. It is created by parents for parents. The company launched in 2004, and has released two DVDs (Bringing Baby Home/Bébé arrive à la maison and Yummy In My Tummy/Bon dans mon bedon), a cookbook, e-book and hosts a digital parenting community. whereparentstalk.com For More Information or Media Interviews:info@whereparentstalk.com416-575-4674 Contact Information Where Parents Talk.com

Lianne Castelino

416-575-4674



whereparentstalk.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from WhereParentsTalk.com Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend