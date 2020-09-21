Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Loveforce International Announces Two Books by The Prophet of Life Are Charting in France and the UK

Two books published by Loveforce International and written by The Prophet of Life, Black In America & True Stories of Inspiration & General Interest have charted on Amazon in France & the UK respectively.

The e-book version of Black in America is on the top 100 charts in three different categories in France. It is # 9 in the category of Minority Social Studies in the Kindle Shop. It is #32 in the category Minority Social Studies in English & foreign language books, and it is #74 in the category of Poetry in the Kindle Shop.



Black in America is an exploration of racism in America through essays and poems. It spans from the beginnings of the civil rights movement through today, with perspectives on the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. It includes poems with titles like "Why We Say Black Lives Matter," "A Soul In Pain," "Requiem for Laquan" It takes a look at people who have been lightning rods for race relations in America and attempts to provide insights into the people and events that have shaped race relations in America for the past 60 years. It seeks to both teach and entertain.



The Prophet of Life’s e-book version of True Stories of Inspiration & General Interest is #15 in the Teen and Young Adult Music and Non-Fiction books category in the UK. The book has a collection of short stories on topics which include cell phone addiction, George Orwell, birds, Paul McCartney, The Nobel Prize, Black Friday, Led Zeppelin, garbage, a pep talk, tipping, Steve Jobs, Shakespeare, inspirational thoughts and you’re a tribute to mothers. True Stories of Inspiration & General Interest has stories and poems about celebrities, trends and everyday people. The stories are meant to entertain young people and give them something to think about at the same time.



“We are very happy that The Prophet of Life is doing well in Europe this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.



