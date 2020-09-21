PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Accelerate Declares Quarterly Distributions


Calgary, Alberta, Canada, September 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., (“Accelerate”) today announced the September 2020 quarterly cash distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds (“Accelerate Funds”), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

The ex-dividend date for the distributions will be September 29, 2020, for all unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on September 30, 2020. Unitholders will receive cash distributions payable on October 7, 2020.

Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Accelerate Funds
Distribution per Unit ($)
TSX Ticker
Payment Frequency

Accelerate Absolute Return Hedge Fund
0.10
HDGE
Quarterly

Accelerate Enhanced Canadian Benchmark Alternative Fund
0.10
ATSX
Quarterly

Accelerate Arbitrage Fund
0.15
ARB
Quarterly

Accelerate Private Equity Alpha Fund
N/A
ALFA
None

To learn more about the Accelerate Funds, visit AccelerateShares.com

About the Accelerate Funds

Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors.

For Additional Information:

For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), info@accelerateshares.com; For media inquiries: Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, mleehing@acceleratefintech.com
Contact Information
Accelerate Shares
Julian Klymochko
1-855-892-0740
Contact
accelerateshares.com

