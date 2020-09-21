Press Releases Accelerate Press Release

Receive press releases from Accelerate: By Email RSS Feeds: Accelerate Declares Quarterly Distributions

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, September 21, 2020 --(



The ex-dividend date for the distributions will be September 29, 2020, for all unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on September 30, 2020. Unitholders will receive cash distributions payable on October 7, 2020.



Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:



Accelerate Funds

Distribution per Unit ($)

TSX Ticker

Payment Frequency



Accelerate Absolute Return Hedge Fund

0.10

HDGE

Quarterly



Accelerate Enhanced Canadian Benchmark Alternative Fund

0.10

ATSX

Quarterly



Accelerate Arbitrage Fund

0.15

ARB

Quarterly



Accelerate Private Equity Alpha Fund

N/A

ALFA

None



To learn more about the Accelerate Funds, visit AccelerateShares.com



About the Accelerate Funds



Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.



About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.



Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors.



For Additional Information:



For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), info@accelerateshares.com; For media inquiries: Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, mleehing@acceleratefintech.com Calgary, Alberta, Canada, September 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., (“Accelerate”) today announced the September 2020 quarterly cash distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds (“Accelerate Funds”), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).The ex-dividend date for the distributions will be September 29, 2020, for all unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on September 30, 2020. Unitholders will receive cash distributions payable on October 7, 2020.Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:Accelerate FundsDistribution per Unit ($)TSX TickerPayment FrequencyAccelerate Absolute Return Hedge Fund0.10HDGEQuarterlyAccelerate Enhanced Canadian Benchmark Alternative Fund0.10ATSXQuarterlyAccelerate Arbitrage Fund0.15ARBQuarterlyAccelerate Private Equity Alpha FundN/AALFANoneTo learn more about the Accelerate Funds, visit AccelerateShares.comAbout the Accelerate FundsPerformance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors.For Additional Information:For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), info@accelerateshares.com; For media inquiries: Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, mleehing@acceleratefintech.com Contact Information Accelerate Shares

Julian Klymochko

1-855-892-0740



accelerateshares.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Accelerate