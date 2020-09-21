Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Marcus Johnson Press Release

Receive press releases from Marcus Johnson: By Email RSS Feeds: Clermont Residents Book, "My Personal Desert Storm: Eating Crow and Humble Pie," Voted as Top 10 Finalist for Global Award

Marcus Johnson up against ten other finalist winners for prestigious 2020 Author Elite Award.

Clermont, FL, September 21, 2020 --(



Johnson’s book is up for an award in the Memoir category, which tells the story of Johnson’s life transformation during his participation in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, as shared, along with commentary, directly from a Journal that he maintained during the war.



“Hundreds of books from authors throughout the world are up for an Author Academy Award,” said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Academy Awards. “Our goal is to help further connect this global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity of the book publishing industry, and raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention.”



Authors of all kinds, indie (self-published), traditional, or collaborative published—are being considered for the award in one of sixteen categories. Nomination entries were reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality) by the Academy's voting membership comprised of best-selling authors, literary agents and industry leaders.



Once Johnson’s book nomination was approved, the book was then voted on by the general public and other authors, with the Top 10 Finalists in all 16 categories being announced in August.



If interested in supporting Johnson and participating in the final vote portion of the award evaluation, go to http://authoracademyawards.com/ and scroll down to and click on the “Vote for 2020 Author Elite Awards” section. Once there, click through to the Memoir category, then find and click on My Personal Desert Storm.



The top ten finalists in each category have been invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Elite Awards Red Carpet Session on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, during a virtual Igniting Souls Experiential Conference. Winners will be announced later that evening at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony where they will be invited to give an acceptance speech. Winners will also receive:



- The Academy Boon of Merit Award.

- Press release and media story presented to their hometown press by a professional PR firm.

- Their name and book highlighted on the Read to Lead Podcast (over 2 million downloads).

- A Private Group Coaching Session for all First Prize Winners with a YouTube Consultant on how to leverage your book with video.

- Traditional Media and Social Media press including features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs, and articles.

- Lifetime access to 30 Days to a Bigger Stage Experience, an online program helping authors get publicity for their book.

- The opportunity to present their book synopsis at the Igniting Souls Conference main stage on the days immediately following Author Academy Awards in front of a global audience.



About the Author Academy Awards

The Author Elite Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit http://authoracademyawards.com. Clermont, FL, September 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “My Personal Desert Storm: Eating Crow and Humble Pie,” written by Clermont resident, Marcus Johnson, has been voted as a Top 10 Finalist for a 2020 Author Elite Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. After being nominated earlier in the year along with hundreds of other books, worldwide, it was announced in August that My Personal Desert Storm had been voted as a Top 10 Finalist.Johnson’s book is up for an award in the Memoir category, which tells the story of Johnson’s life transformation during his participation in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, as shared, along with commentary, directly from a Journal that he maintained during the war.“Hundreds of books from authors throughout the world are up for an Author Academy Award,” said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Academy Awards. “Our goal is to help further connect this global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity of the book publishing industry, and raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention.”Authors of all kinds, indie (self-published), traditional, or collaborative published—are being considered for the award in one of sixteen categories. Nomination entries were reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality) by the Academy's voting membership comprised of best-selling authors, literary agents and industry leaders.Once Johnson’s book nomination was approved, the book was then voted on by the general public and other authors, with the Top 10 Finalists in all 16 categories being announced in August.If interested in supporting Johnson and participating in the final vote portion of the award evaluation, go to http://authoracademyawards.com/ and scroll down to and click on the “Vote for 2020 Author Elite Awards” section. Once there, click through to the Memoir category, then find and click on My Personal Desert Storm.The top ten finalists in each category have been invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Elite Awards Red Carpet Session on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, during a virtual Igniting Souls Experiential Conference. Winners will be announced later that evening at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony where they will be invited to give an acceptance speech. Winners will also receive:- The Academy Boon of Merit Award.- Press release and media story presented to their hometown press by a professional PR firm.- Their name and book highlighted on the Read to Lead Podcast (over 2 million downloads).- A Private Group Coaching Session for all First Prize Winners with a YouTube Consultant on how to leverage your book with video.- Traditional Media and Social Media press including features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs, and articles.- Lifetime access to 30 Days to a Bigger Stage Experience, an online program helping authors get publicity for their book.- The opportunity to present their book synopsis at the Igniting Souls Conference main stage on the days immediately following Author Academy Awards in front of a global audience.About the Author Academy AwardsThe Author Elite Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit http://authoracademyawards.com. Contact Information Marcus Johnson

931-237-6825



https://thewildernessprojectexperience.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Marcus Johnson Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend