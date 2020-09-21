Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Light Of The Moon Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Light Of The Moon Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases New Paperback of G.W. Mullins' Folklore Book “Lost Tales Of The Native American Indians”

G.W. Mullins, author of the best-selling titles “Star People, Sky Gods, And Other Tales Of The Native American Indians” and “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians” returns with the paperback release “Lost Tales Of The Native American Indians,” the first book of a series. Light Of The Moon Publishing has released this new book which features lost stories of the Native Americans, with original art by award winning artist C.L. Hause.

New York, NY, September 21, 2020 --(



Included in this anthology are a group of collected works from the well-known, to the often-forgotten tribes. Native Americans are a proud people, with a rich heritage. They have recorded a huge amount of their history through storytelling. They were the masters of the North American plains and prairies. In these stories you will relive their history and the lives of one of North America’s First People.



Among the stories included in this collection are: Käna'sta The Lost Settlement, Sun Sister And Moon Brother, Glooscap, How The World Was Made, The Daughter Of The Sun, Manabozho’s Birth, Raven Becomes Voracious, How The Wildcat Caught The Gobbler, The Rabbit And The Tar Wolf, The Trickster’s Race, The Bungling Host, Coyote And Porcupine, Beaver And Porcupine, Why The Mole Lives Underground, The Terrapin's Escape From The Wolves, The Wish To Marry A Star, The Girl Enticed To The Sky, The Stretching Tree, The Arrow Chain, Mudjikiwis, The Visit To Chief Echo, The Deserted Children, The Princess Who Rejected Her Cousin, The Owl Gets Married, The Snake Tribe, The Conquering Gambler, The Deceived Blind Man, Manabozho’s Wolf Brother, Manabozho Plays Lacrosse, How They Brought Back The Tobacco, The Swan Maidens, The Death Of Pitch, The Red Man And The Uktena, The Snake Boy, The Rattlesnake's Vengeance, U`tlûñ'ta The Spear-finger, The Removed Townhouses, The Man Who Married The Thunder's Sister, Yahula, and many more. Contained in 220 pages, this book is a huge collection of Native American history.



For further information on his writing, visit G.W. Mullins' website at http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books. For information on the art of C.L. Hause, visit his website at https://clhauseart.wixsite.com/officialpage. Books by G.W. Mullins are available from Amazon.com, Kindle, Kobo, Google Book Store, Books-A-Million, Barnes and Noble, Nook, and other retailers worldwide.



G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 10 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies.



Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians,” “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians,” “The Native American Story Book - Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”



He has released the complete series of his Sci/Fi Fantasy books "From The Dead Of Night," including the Best-Selling titles - Daniel Is Waiting, and Daniel Returns.



His most recent work includes the new series Rise Of The Snow Queen featuring Book One The Polar Bear King and Book Two War Of The Witches. He has also released Messages from The Other Side (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), and the soon to be released “Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event coming in 2021).



C.L. Hause is an abstract artist who possesses a Master Of Arts Degree specializing in Studio Art. He was the winner of the 2013 Johnny Hart Memorial Award as well of several others. He has always been inspired by nature, primitive and Native American design. New York, NY, September 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Native American Mythology began long before the European settlers arrived on North American soil. Contrary to popular beliefs, there is more to Native American Folklore than stories of buffalo hunts, teepee living and animal stories. Hundreds of tribes throughout North American created a huge mythological system that has rivaled that of the Greeks. Many of these tales have been lost, or are often hard to find. “Lost Tales Of The Native American Indians” represents a history that should be remembered.Included in this anthology are a group of collected works from the well-known, to the often-forgotten tribes. Native Americans are a proud people, with a rich heritage. They have recorded a huge amount of their history through storytelling. They were the masters of the North American plains and prairies. In these stories you will relive their history and the lives of one of North America’s First People.Among the stories included in this collection are: Käna'sta The Lost Settlement, Sun Sister And Moon Brother, Glooscap, How The World Was Made, The Daughter Of The Sun, Manabozho’s Birth, Raven Becomes Voracious, How The Wildcat Caught The Gobbler, The Rabbit And The Tar Wolf, The Trickster’s Race, The Bungling Host, Coyote And Porcupine, Beaver And Porcupine, Why The Mole Lives Underground, The Terrapin's Escape From The Wolves, The Wish To Marry A Star, The Girl Enticed To The Sky, The Stretching Tree, The Arrow Chain, Mudjikiwis, The Visit To Chief Echo, The Deserted Children, The Princess Who Rejected Her Cousin, The Owl Gets Married, The Snake Tribe, The Conquering Gambler, The Deceived Blind Man, Manabozho’s Wolf Brother, Manabozho Plays Lacrosse, How They Brought Back The Tobacco, The Swan Maidens, The Death Of Pitch, The Red Man And The Uktena, The Snake Boy, The Rattlesnake's Vengeance, U`tlûñ'ta The Spear-finger, The Removed Townhouses, The Man Who Married The Thunder's Sister, Yahula, and many more. Contained in 220 pages, this book is a huge collection of Native American history.For further information on his writing, visit G.W. Mullins' website at http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books. For information on the art of C.L. Hause, visit his website at https://clhauseart.wixsite.com/officialpage. Books by G.W. Mullins are available from Amazon.com, Kindle, Kobo, Google Book Store, Books-A-Million, Barnes and Noble, Nook, and other retailers worldwide.G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 10 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies.Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians,” “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians,” “The Native American Story Book - Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”He has released the complete series of his Sci/Fi Fantasy books "From The Dead Of Night," including the Best-Selling titles - Daniel Is Waiting, and Daniel Returns.His most recent work includes the new series Rise Of The Snow Queen featuring Book One The Polar Bear King and Book Two War Of The Witches. He has also released Messages from The Other Side (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), and the soon to be released “Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event coming in 2021).C.L. Hause is an abstract artist who possesses a Master Of Arts Degree specializing in Studio Art. He was the winner of the 2013 Johnny Hart Memorial Award as well of several others. He has always been inspired by nature, primitive and Native American design. Contact Information Light Of The Moon Publishing

G.W. Mullins

607-296-8117



http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Light Of The Moon Publishing Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend