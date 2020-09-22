Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Ink by Michael Lewis

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Ink – a poetry collection by Michael Lewis.

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 22, 2020 --(

As ink blends into words we realise that words strung together have no limits. Words can win us over and words can cripple us. Words as the pen promises hold power over our everyday.



Ink pressed will be the precise moment that you feel your heart turn. It will beat and it will begin. Breathe and believe in beauty, butchery and bewilderment.



Ink in its purest form is spread when one opens their murderous mouth or speaks in spells of silence.



Spread like wildflowers across the pages, Ink invites you to imagine, to hope to harass and to take you to hell.



Fly on the rail of a redundant heart and sail in seas of art.



Ink.



Ink is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 114 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653910

Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.7 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08F4JT191

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/INK

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Lewis

From as early as Michael Lewis can remember he wanted to be heard. His most fond memories are growing up with his siblings. Michael was the youngest of four great kids and the fun he had in the times they spent will never leave him.



Michael left school ungraded due to poor health and went to work in France laying roads for travellers. There he learnt a great work ethic and how to keep up with seasoned drinkers.



Michael enjoys wasting days living in the present. His new-born son, Lennon Jamie Lewis, dictates that he now takes a far more serious outlook on life.



Other Books by Michael Lewis

Dirt – a poetry collection – available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 252 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653378

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.4 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B088PS34F4

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DIRT

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



