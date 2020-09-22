PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Ink by Michael Lewis


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Ink – a poetry collection by Michael Lewis.

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About Ink:
As ink blends into words we realise that words strung together have no limits. Words can win us over and words can cripple us. Words as the pen promises hold power over our everyday.

Ink pressed will be the precise moment that you feel your heart turn. It will beat and it will begin. Breathe and believe in beauty, butchery and bewilderment.

Ink in its purest form is spread when one opens their murderous mouth or speaks in spells of silence.

Spread like wildflowers across the pages, Ink invites you to imagine, to hope to harass and to take you to hell.

Fly on the rail of a redundant heart and sail in seas of art.

Ink.

Ink is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 114 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653910
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.7 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08F4JT191
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/INK
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About Michael Lewis
From as early as Michael Lewis can remember he wanted to be heard. His most fond memories are growing up with his siblings. Michael was the youngest of four great kids and the fun he had in the times they spent will never leave him.

Michael left school ungraded due to poor health and went to work in France laying roads for travellers. There he learnt a great work ethic and how to keep up with seasoned drinkers.

Michael enjoys wasting days living in the present. His new-born son, Lennon Jamie Lewis, dictates that he now takes a far more serious outlook on life.

Other Books by Michael Lewis
Dirt – a poetry collection – available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 252 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653378
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.4 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B088PS34F4
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DIRT
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

