Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of A Numb Conversation & The Place Between Two Sides Written by M. Hunter & Amina Hunter

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of A Numb Conversation & The Place Between Two Sides – a sensitive biography written by M. Hunter & Amina Hunter.

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 22, 2020

In the summer of 2004, 20-year-old Moe Hunter suddenly developed a persistent cough and would slur his speech, which rapidly became unrecognisable even to his close family. True fear overcame his mother. A mother’s strength would be put through the paces.



After a while, Moe went into a coma as the doctors tried desperately to discover the cause. His condition worsened. Moe’s mother had become numb to the core, and to add to the frustration, mumblings about suspected infectious diseases by the medical professionals signalled serious trouble ahead.



Never letting go of the spiritual rope that tethered her to her son, Moe’s mom often would think about a mystery that confronts so many in this situation.



What does one experience when comatose?

Not quite alive and not quite dead; what exactly was Moe experiencing?

Is it like sleep and dreaming? - although it’s widely agreed to be highly unlikely that individuals dream in a coma.



Questions only Moe could answer - if ever he came through this storm…



A Numb Conversation is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 54 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800940208

Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.3 x 19.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08HL6QVHQ

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ANC

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



