PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Michael Terence Publishing

Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds:

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of A Numb Conversation & The Place Between Two Sides Written by M. Hunter & Amina Hunter


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of A Numb Conversation & The Place Between Two Sides – a sensitive biography written by M. Hunter & Amina Hunter.

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About A Numb Conversation:
In the summer of 2004, 20-year-old Moe Hunter suddenly developed a persistent cough and would slur his speech, which rapidly became unrecognisable even to his close family. True fear overcame his mother. A mother’s strength would be put through the paces.

After a while, Moe went into a coma as the doctors tried desperately to discover the cause. His condition worsened. Moe’s mother had become numb to the core, and to add to the frustration, mumblings about suspected infectious diseases by the medical professionals signalled serious trouble ahead.

Never letting go of the spiritual rope that tethered her to her son, Moe’s mom often would think about a mystery that confronts so many in this situation.

What does one experience when comatose?
Not quite alive and not quite dead; what exactly was Moe experiencing?
Is it like sleep and dreaming? - although it’s widely agreed to be highly unlikely that individuals dream in a coma.

Questions only Moe could answer - if ever he came through this storm…

A Numb Conversation is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 54 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940208
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.3 x 19.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08HL6QVHQ
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/ANC
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help