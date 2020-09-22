Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Absolutely True Adventures of SIR HME FROBISHER. VC. - An extraordinary Gentleman by Z. Monkey

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 22, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About The Absolutely True Adventures of SIR HME FROBISHER. VC.:
Frobisher is a caricature, larger than life Victorian "Boys Own" hero. A retired military man who is now a detective, working together with his "man," Mouse. A Doctor-Surgeon, Mouse is the sober counterfoil to Frobisher’s sometimes rash outbursts and actions. There are three Frobisher tales:
The Magic Todger
Frobisher and the Ant
The Case of Jack the Stripper
...over which Frobisher’s character is expanded and the reader learns about his habits and foibles plus some of his history.
The whole adventure is an exaggerated fast-paced, slightly slapstick spoof on the likes of Holmes/Watson, Raffles/Bunny with some Dickensian, Wilkie Collins overtones. Where Holmes had a mortal enemy "Moriarty" Frobisher has to deal with the machinations of the shadowy Gilbert Malarkey. Again, Holmes at times refers to Inspector Lestrade; Frobisher has Le Strap. It is merely there to amuse, there is no agenda or lesson, although some might see a moral in it as the two detectives have to deal with various Victorian social rules and inbuilt prejudices.
Fans of the Victorian era will recognize various "in" jokes and references. The three tales are sequential in terms of plot and timescale, from the mid-Victorian era right to the dawn of World War 1 they also cross-refer and interlink.
Above anything else the idea is to amuse, it’s all tongue in cheek. Of course, there are stereotypes galore.
The absolutely true adventures of SIR HME FROBISHER. VC. is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 194 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653538
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.1 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08B6BWWK4
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SHFVC
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
