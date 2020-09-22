Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Absolutely True Adventures of SIR HME FROBISHER. VC. - An extraordinary Gentleman by Z. Monkey

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Absolutely True Adventures of SIR HME FROBISHER. VC. – three humourous Victorian detective stories written by Z. Monkey with illustrations by Michelle Draycott.

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 22, 2020

Frobisher is a caricature, larger than life Victorian "Boys Own" hero. A retired military man who is now a detective, working together with his "man," Mouse. A Doctor-Surgeon, Mouse is the sober counterfoil to Frobisher’s sometimes rash outbursts and actions. There are three Frobisher tales:



The Magic Todger

Frobisher and the Ant

The Case of Jack the Stripper



...over which Frobisher’s character is expanded and the reader learns about his habits and foibles plus some of his history.



The whole adventure is an exaggerated fast-paced, slightly slapstick spoof on the likes of Holmes/Watson, Raffles/Bunny with some Dickensian, Wilkie Collins overtones. Where Holmes had a mortal enemy "Moriarty" Frobisher has to deal with the machinations of the shadowy Gilbert Malarkey. Again, Holmes at times refers to Inspector Lestrade; Frobisher has Le Strap. It is merely there to amuse, there is no agenda or lesson, although some might see a moral in it as the two detectives have to deal with various Victorian social rules and inbuilt prejudices.

Fans of the Victorian era will recognize various "in" jokes and references. The three tales are sequential in terms of plot and timescale, from the mid-Victorian era right to the dawn of World War 1 they also cross-refer and interlink.



Above anything else the idea is to amuse, it’s all tongue in cheek. Of course, there are stereotypes galore.



The absolutely true adventures of SIR HME FROBISHER. VC. is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 194 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653538

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.1 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08B6BWWK4



Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SHFVC

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

