Noltic Unveils a Solution for Uploading Files from Multiple Sources to Salesforce

Cloud File Uploader uses a highly customized Uploadcare javascript widget and allows uploading files from 13 different sources. It has been adapted to native Salesforce design and Lightning experience.

Austin, TX, September 23, 2020 --(



Cloud File Uploader efficiently utilizes a highly customized UploadСare JavaScript widget, which has been adapted to native Salesforce design and Lightning experience. Additionally, the app features local file storage and remote URL upload directly to Salesforce, without the need for 3rd party services. Moreover, Cloud File Uploader fully complies with Salesforce security policies.



While providing Salesforce services to their clients, Noltic found out that Salesforce native functionality and custom uploaders don’t provide the possibility to upload files directly from 3rd party services, like Google Drive or Dropbox, to Salesforce. Noltic team has gone through rigorous research, comparing various widgets and libraries they could use for this task. Most of them are incompatible with the Salesforce Locker Service, a security model that Salesforce enforces upon front-end solutions. There was no appropriate application or extension in the market, ideally suited for this specific task.



“Our company earnestly strives to not only fulfill the essential requirements of our customers but also to exceed their expectations. We’ve leveraged our extensive expertise and experience with Salesforce solutions to help the clients get maximum agility and results. To achieve this, we partnered with UploadCare to develop and launch Cloud File Uploader, which could considerably streamline the customer experience by helping Salesforce clients to seamlessly upload files from different sources to Salesforce,” says Igor Petrovych, Managing Partner and Account Director at Noltic.



Currently, Noltic is going to gain fact-based insights and feedback from the users of Cloud File Uploader and implement a number of experimental features and improvements into the app.



About Noltic

Vladyslav Petrovych

+380986775419



noltic.com



