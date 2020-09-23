Omkon AS is Planning to Undertake New Steel Structure Construction Projects in Eurasia and Africa

Press Releases OMKON YAPI SAN VE TIC AS Press Release

Amid COVID-19 Pandemic obstacles burdening the Construction Industry with the uncertainties of labor source and the supply chain, OMKON AS is striving to undertake new Steel Structure Construction Projects Overseas and to establish new Contracting Partnerships.

The previously delayed and canceled construction projects due pandemic are likely to be under progress within a couple of months which will sort of boom the demand in the industry. Thus, it is highly probable there will be much less reliable contractors available to undertake contract jobs at competitive price levels or many small to mid-sized companies will have to shut down their operations. Due to longer completion periods of traditional construction methods and the uncertainties, the demand for Pre-Engineered Ready to Build Steel Structures being fabricated at the factory environment provides a sharp edge on project cost calculations and can be erected in short lead times will be high on demand.



OMKON Steel Structure aims to be a production hub for reliable Contractors from Eurasia, the Middle East, and Europe on a contract manufacturing basis and offers Steel Erection works to be carried out at the construction site as well. Having 3500 sqm closed production area consisting of 4 halls each equipped with 10 Tonnes overhead cranes and the modern machine park to fabricate Structural Steel Components at a 5000 sqm factory, OMKON is ready to undertake new projects like Industrial Buildings, High-Rise Multistorey Buildings, Facade Structures, and Steel Bridge Projects.



OMKON is ready to co-operate with construction companies who wish to proceed with a next-level of co-operation including the consideration of acquisitions and mergers as well the direct foreign investments to take place in Turkey or overseas.



Contact Information OMKON YAPI SAN VE TIC AS

Erdem Oran

+905454647468

www.omkon.com.tr

Erdem Oran

+905454647468



www.omkon.com.tr



