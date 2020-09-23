Doeren Mayhew Makes Elite Best of the Best CPA Firm List

Press Releases Doeren Mayhew Press Release

Troy, MI, September 23, 2020 --(



Based on more than 50 management and operational metrics, INSIDE Public Accounting’s list honors the top 50 firms across the United States and Canada for displaying the right combination of strategy and execution, as well as long-term consistency and exceptional performance.



"Best of the Best firms represent the top performers of their peer group, which is an exceptional accomplishment in the competitive world of public accounting. They excel by leaning in to help clients, being proactive and seeking solutions - not just selling services," says Michael Platt, principal of the Platt Group and publisher of the accounting trade publication, INSIDE Public Accounting.



Doeren Mayhew is the only Michigan-based accounting firm to make the distinguished list.



Helping the firm earn its spot on this list is the steadfast commitment of its staff and leadership team, says Chad Anschuetz, Managing Shareholder and Chairman.



“Making the Best of the Best list year after year is a testament of our consistent performance. Our team continues to stay focused on providing practical, yet innovative, solutions to our clients and this recognition demonstrates our ability to do this with an effective management model.”



Earlier this year, the firm was also recognized by Inside Public Accounting as the 59th largest CPA and advisory firm in terms of revenue, as well as a fastest organic growth firm.



About Doeren Mayhew

