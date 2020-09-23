CATCO Demolition Completes Demolition of Former Gypsum Plant

Press Releases CATCO Demolition Services Press Release

CATCO Demolition completed the demolition of a 350,000 square foot Gypsum manufacturing plant in Clark, New Jersey. The work not only included demolition services but also entailed environmental, recycling and backfilling.

Montville, NJ, September 23, 2020



Pre-demolition work included the disconnection of all utilities and securing the demolition permit. Soil and erosion control measures were installed that included silt fence and sediment barriers. A work plan and safety plan were developed and refresher safety training was conducted.



Environmental work included asbestos abatement of asbestos containing materials (ACM) as well as the collection of Universal Waste. All wastes were properly collected, removed, containerized and shipped to licensed facilities. Other remediation work, under the guidance of an LSRP, consisted of the removal and transportation and disposal of PCB contaminated concrete. All waste manifests were provided to the client attesting to proper transport and disposal.



The building demolition included the wrecking of the 350,000 square foot structure including slabs, foundations and footings. Demolition was accomplished utilizing some of the fleet of CATCO equipment. Demolition equipment used to complete the redevelopment project included:

· John Deere JD450D Excavators equipped with Genesis grapple and 3rd member shears

· John Deere JD350D Excavators equipped with buckets and Indeco hammers

· Hitachi ZX470 Excavator with NYE mechanical pulverizer attachment.

· Cat D6 Dozer

· Komatsu PC400 equipped with a LaBounty second member shear

· Fuchs material handler

· Bomag smooth drum dirt roller



All C&D debris was segregated and sent offsite for proper recycling and disposal. All concrete and masonry was crushed onsite into 3 inch minus material utilizing CATCO’s SANDVIK QJ341 portable jaw crusher.



During the course of demolition, crushing and recycling, the following materials were generated:

· 2,800 Tons of Recycled Metals

· 1,050 Tons of C&D Segregated and Properly Disposed of off-site

· 19,400 Tons of Concrete Recycled for re-use on-site

· 2,200 Tons of PCB Contaminated Concrete Properly Disposed of off site



Damon Kozul

732-221-4820



www.catcodemo.com



