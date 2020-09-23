Press Releases American Association for Critical Illness... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Critical Illness Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: 90,000 Younger Americans Will be Diagnosed with Cancer Reports Critical Illness Insurance Association

Los Angeles, CA, September 23, 2020 --(



"Cancer is the fourth leading cause of death in this age group, behind only accidents, suicide, and homicide," explains Jesse Slome, director of the national advocacy organization. "Cancer is the leading cause of death from disease among females in this age group, and is second only to heart disease among males."



Younger women generally do not consider themselves to be at risk for breast cancer. However, breast cancer can strike at any age. Five (5) percent of breast cancer cases occur in women under 40 years of age reports AACII.



The latest report shared on WebMD notes that cancer deaths are higher among Black people than white people (nearly 13 per 100,000 versus nine). Fifty-seven percent of Black patients survive lymphocytic leukemia compared with 71% of white patients. For breast cancer, the survival rates are 78% for Black people and 89% for white people.



“While we tend to say that cancer planning should really start around age 40, the new study is reason for younger people to become aware of the real risks,” explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance. “Every few seconds another American hears the words, ‘you have cancer’ which for all is a truly life-changing event cancer.”



“Thankfully the vast majority of these 90,000 young people will survive,” Slome notes. “Better treatments make that possible but many working-age individuals are simply unprepared for costs of medical care that is not covered by their health insurance. Plus, many will need to take time off from work. A modest cancer insurance policy purchased can cover those uncovered costs. It can be like receiving a huge stimulus check to replace lost income while you undergoes treatment and recovery time.”



The American Association for Critical Illness Insurance advocates for the importance of awareness and planning for financial consequences associated with critical illnesses including cancer and heart disease. To learn more visit the organization's website at www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org. Los Angeles, CA, September 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Nearly 90,000 Americans between ages 15 and 39 will be diagnosed with cancer this year according to information shared today by the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance (AACII). Some 90 percent will survive although the report shares that more than 9,200 will die."Cancer is the fourth leading cause of death in this age group, behind only accidents, suicide, and homicide," explains Jesse Slome, director of the national advocacy organization. "Cancer is the leading cause of death from disease among females in this age group, and is second only to heart disease among males."Younger women generally do not consider themselves to be at risk for breast cancer. However, breast cancer can strike at any age. Five (5) percent of breast cancer cases occur in women under 40 years of age reports AACII.The latest report shared on WebMD notes that cancer deaths are higher among Black people than white people (nearly 13 per 100,000 versus nine). Fifty-seven percent of Black patients survive lymphocytic leukemia compared with 71% of white patients. For breast cancer, the survival rates are 78% for Black people and 89% for white people.“While we tend to say that cancer planning should really start around age 40, the new study is reason for younger people to become aware of the real risks,” explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance. “Every few seconds another American hears the words, ‘you have cancer’ which for all is a truly life-changing event cancer.”“Thankfully the vast majority of these 90,000 young people will survive,” Slome notes. “Better treatments make that possible but many working-age individuals are simply unprepared for costs of medical care that is not covered by their health insurance. Plus, many will need to take time off from work. A modest cancer insurance policy purchased can cover those uncovered costs. It can be like receiving a huge stimulus check to replace lost income while you undergoes treatment and recovery time.”The American Association for Critical Illness Insurance advocates for the importance of awareness and planning for financial consequences associated with critical illnesses including cancer and heart disease. To learn more visit the organization's website at www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org. Contact Information American Association for Critical Illness Insurance

Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Critical Illness Insurance