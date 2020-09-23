BIBO Beverage Group, LLC Forms to Help Small Producers Succeed

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BIBO Beverage Group, LLC Press Release

Two beverage industry powerhouses, Terri White and Mark Lester have joined forces in creating BIBO Beverage Group, LLC, an agency specializing in helping boutique and family-owned wine, beer and spirits producers find strategic success in key markets.

Miami, FL, September 23, 2020 --



“We believe there’s strength in numbers,” White said. “Smaller family brands have a hard time competing with larger companies with the budget to invest in extensive sales and marketing programs. Our model is simple – with our collective, we can open up new doors of distribution to everyone with our tight-knit group of brands.”



"Now more than ever, the power of the portfolio is critical to any brand success. In a time when brands are looking to reduce their expenses, BIBO has a roadmap to reduce costs and increase coverage," said Mark Lester.



Who BIBO Is: This consolidated group of sales and marketing pros have diverse and extensive experience in wine, beer, and spirits – from brand development and consulting to new product launches and distribution of on- and off-premise sales. Collectively, the team has worked on every side of the industry as marketing directors, buyers, négociants, supplier, sales, distribution, brand creators, and agents.



Founder Terri White has more than 30 years of demonstrated success in promotional marketing, distributor management, and sales of luxury wines, craft spirits, and beer from around the world, with contacts at some of the finest retailers, restaurants, and national chains in the country. She possesses a strong female entrepreneurial presence, disrupting the traditional broker mold when she founded Virtus Wines International in 2008, dba Wheelhouse Libations, and The SIP Agency. Through her decades in the industry, she has built an established network of all beverage trade contacts and has a proven track record for launching and building brands. At BIBO, she will focus on supplier-client relations, National Account development, and continue to develop BIBO’s Fine Wine division.



Founder Mark Lester comes to BIBO Beverage Group, LLC, with over 20 years of experience in the industry, in multiple channels. Mark has successful created from concept to shelf the multiple award-winning brand, Soul Premium Cachaca. Building distribution network not only domestically but internationally. He understands the challenges new and smaller brands face. Mark will concentrate on the spirits divisions, international distribution, brand programming, COGS, and brand strategy.



BIBO Beverage Group, LLC will also have a dedicated national sales team, with boots on the ground in key markets.



“We’re looking forward to continuing to build a luxurious portfolio of esteemed producers that are super strong, but need the extra push that we can bring with our combined experience,” says Lester and White.



Mark Lester

305-600-1628



bibobev.com



