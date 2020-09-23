EverBlock Chosen by Uniform Advantage, Medical and Chef Apparel Company, to Build-Out Warehouse Safety Initiative

Press Releases EverBlock Systems, LLC. Press Release

New York, NY, September 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- EverBlockÒ Systems, LLC., the leading manufacturer and provider of modular building systems is working with Uniform Advantage to launch their new initiative for the safety of warehouse employees located in Lithia Springs, Georgia. The initiative, called as "The Exchange" is a 2,500 square foot breakroom built with over 2,600 life-size modular building blocks to provide a safe and separate area for employees.

Using building blocks from EverBlock Systems, the newly established breakroom resembles an open-air marketplace and promotes social distancing. Installation of The Exchange was completed in July and provides employees the necessary safety partitions and divider walls needed to return to work safely.

"We have seen great teamwork come from this initiative. Leaders took charge to create a safe environment for their employees," said Dayna Johnson, Vice President of Operations. "Our goal was for our warehouse employees to be able to enjoy their meals while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The expert designers at EverBlock, using their 3D Virtual Builder designed a digital 3D rendering of the floor-plan of the warehouse prior to purchase. EverBlock's 3D Virtual Builder tool allows clients to build their design using the layer by layer instructions included.

EverBlock Systems LLC, a New York-based company manufactures life-size modular building blocks and modular sanitary divider walls to segregate populations, such as for warehouses, homeless shelters, temporary hospital installations, disaster relief facilities, and for disease spread mitigation.

