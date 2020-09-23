Builders Site Protection Providing Edge-Guard Temporary Barrier System and Negative Air Machines to Lower Keys Medical Center

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Builders Site Protection Press Release

Surface Protection supplier Builders Site Protection is providing the Edge Guard temporary barrier system and Predator 750 Negative Air Machines/Air Scrubbers to the Lower Keys Medical Center. This specialty equipment will be used in order to create a safe testing center to cope with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Bend, OR, September 23, 2020 --(



Edge Guard is a system of interconnecting panels that create a negative air barrier. Features include everything from keypad locking doors to negative air outlet ports. Edge Guard panels lock together, allowing bespoke barriers to be quickly and easily erected. Kits are available, which feature everything needed for a simple setup, or panels can be ordered in a custom configuration that is project and jobsite specific.



This system has a wide variety of uses. It is commonly used during hospital additions and laboratory construction, where keeping dust and debris controlled is vitally important. Furthermore, Edge Guard can be used as it is in the Lower Keys Medical Center to create a semi-permanent negative air anteroom for Covid-19 testing.



This system will allow the hospital staff to test patients in isolation, thus preventing any risk of exposure and virus spread. By combining Edge Guard with a Negative Air Machine (also commonly called Air Scrubbers), testing can be carried out in an anteroom and without the risk of spreading Covid-19 in an airborne manner.



The Lower Keys Medical Center is the sole hospital serving those who live in the Florida Keys below the Seven Mile Bridge. This hospital is among the region’s largest employer and the only hospital in the area.



In addition to Edge Guard barrier systems, Builders Site Protection offers numerous unique and effective products for surface protection and dust control. For further information about Builders Site Protection’s surface protection and dust control products, please call Steven Mullen-Ley at (866) 788-6886, email Steven at sales@buildsitepro.com, or visit the website at www.buildsitepro.com.



Steven Mullen-Ley

541-633-7793



www.buildsitepro.com

Visit the Builders Site Protection Blog: www.buildsitepro.blogspot.com



