Powerstone Expands Scope of Services and Expertise. 20 Year Veteran, Justin Langenberg Joins as Director of Large Scale Communities.

Irvine, CA, September 23, 2020 --(



Justin Langenberg has served in a leadership capacity with numerous HOA’s and most recently as the General Association Manager for a large on-site community in Southern California where he implemented many capital improvement projects and managed a large staff. Other positions include managing large apartment home complexes where he gained extensive experience working with architects, designers, builders and contractors. Justin will work in Powerstone’s corporate headquarters in Irvine.



About Powerstone

Irvine, CA, September 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Powerstone Property Management Inc., a full-service property management firm announced that Justin Langenberg joined Powerstone as Director of Large Scale Communities. Powerstone's CEO, Rene' Decker stated: "Attracting a new team member like Justin is a testament to our growing reputation in the industry which has always been powered by superlative client service. Through the hard work of our entire team, our brand has made us a destination for talented folks like Justin that bring unique skill sets and experience needed by our growing client base. He adds: "In this position Justin will take the reins of supporting our large scale HOA's and will provide support and expertise to our various offices with a special focus on quality control. We're all excited to welcome Justin to the Powerstone team."

René Decker

949-716-3998



http://www.powerstonepm.com/



