Mold Inspection and Testing in Encinitas and San Marcos Offered During COVID-19

EZ Mold Inspections offers mold testing in Encinitas and San Marcos with safety protocols during COVID-19, including wearing masks and social distancing.

"Encinitas and San Marcos residents deserve honest and ethical mold inspection and testing services," stated Robert Armstrong, owner and inspector of EZ Mold Inspections. "People hire us because we treat every client with respect, honesty, integrity, and superior customer service."



If you suspect a hidden mold problem, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) suggests hiring an experienced professional who will take precautions at potential sites of mold growth. The EPA also recommends hiring a mold testing professional like EZ Mold Inspections who has "specific experience in designing mold sampling protocols, sampling methods, and interpreting results."



Some clients choose EZ Mold Inspections specifically because Mr. Armstrong understands and can accurately interpret mold lab reports while many mold inspectors cannot comprehend lab results. Mr. Armstrong has a strong reputation throughout San Diego County for his genuine care, honest answers, and ethical business standards. https://www.yelp.com/biz/ez-mold-inspections-murrieta



The company only offers mold inspection and testing services and does not offer removal or remediation services. As a result, clients can have peace of mind knowing they are working with an independent, third party with no conflict of interest. Homeowners in Encinitas, CA can watch the company’s video at https://youtu.be/hEieC3QIeIs.



In addition, EZ Mold Inspections brings decades of expertise and insights in real estate and mold inspections as well as mold testing. The company now serves eight cities in San Diego County including Carlsbad, Encinitas, Escondido, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, and Vista, CA.



For more information, visit the company website at https://www.ezmoldinspections.com



Contact Info:

Contact Person: Robert Armstrong

Organization: EZ Mold Inspections

Address: 39252 Winchester Rd, Ste 107-196, Murrieta, CA 92563

Phone: (951) 401-0565



About EZ Mold Inspections

