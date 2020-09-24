Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NordVPN Press Release

Receive press releases from NordVPN: By Email RSS Feeds: NordLocker’s Research Explores What Data the Brits Want to Protect the Most and Why

Study: What digital data do the Brits want to protect the most?

London, United Kingdom, September 24, 2020 --(



According to the study, Microsoft Word documents (26%), PDF files (25%), and Excel documents (24%) are the most common file types that British users want to protect, as they often search Google for ways to secure them.



Why are people so keen on hiding their files from others? Earlier this year, NordLocker found that half of Brits (50%) share their personal computers with other people, such as their children, parents, or spouses. “To keep their personal information private, users look for various file protection methods,” says Oliver Noble, an encryption specialist at NordLocker. “News about various hacks and data leaks has been making headlines every day. Users have become more concerned about their privacy and are thus trying to form new cybersecurity habits, like protection of important files.”



When analyzing the volumes of keywords related to ways to protect, secure, lock, encrypt, or hide something, NordLocker’s researchers found that people tend to search for ways to protect emails and their attachments. Among various email providers, Outlook (20%) and Gmail (19%) are the leading ones. The results aren’t surprising as email is the most common method of sharing files for 56% of Brits.



“Being aware of the risk of a cybercriminal accessing and compromising their email along with all of its attachments, including personal photos or confidential documents, makes users look for security solutions,” explains Oliver Noble. “Since email is the most popular attack vector, the best way to make sure that only the intended receivers see the content of an email is to start using reliable encryption tools.”



There is another clear tendency NordLocker’s study of the search queries has revealed: the greatest part of British users (50%) who are searching for ways to secure their cloud storage and removable drives want to know how to secure their USB flash drives. According to the expert, those handy USB peripherals are critical in modern-day schooling and work, yet they can get easily lost or misplaced. “Even if you are not handling super sensitive information on your external storage drive, you wouldn’t want unauthorized people to access it.”



For those struggling with effective digital data protection, security experts advise to rely on file encryption tools. “These apps will not only make sure your data is safe on your computer or in the cloud, but will also help you share it safely with other people,” explains Oliver Noble from NordLocker.



Methodology: NordLocker researchers used Google’s search term analysis tools to look for terms that include the keywords “how to protect/secure/lock/encrypt/hide”. The analysis of American users was based on search volumes in 30 days. Time frame: Jul 13-Aug 13. More findings can be found here.



About NordLocker



NordLocker is a tool that secures files stored on a computer or in the cloud with end-to-end encryption. It was created by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN – one of the most advanced VPN service providers in the world. NordLocker is available for Windows and macOS. For more information: nordlocker.com. London, United Kingdom, September 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New research by the file encryption tool NordLocker reveals that when searching for ways to protect digital data, Brits want to know how to protect folders on a computer (36%) the most often. The results reflect earlier findings about the Brits valuing their photos more than any other files and the photos being mostly stored in folders.According to the study, Microsoft Word documents (26%), PDF files (25%), and Excel documents (24%) are the most common file types that British users want to protect, as they often search Google for ways to secure them.Why are people so keen on hiding their files from others? Earlier this year, NordLocker found that half of Brits (50%) share their personal computers with other people, such as their children, parents, or spouses. “To keep their personal information private, users look for various file protection methods,” says Oliver Noble, an encryption specialist at NordLocker. “News about various hacks and data leaks has been making headlines every day. Users have become more concerned about their privacy and are thus trying to form new cybersecurity habits, like protection of important files.”When analyzing the volumes of keywords related to ways to protect, secure, lock, encrypt, or hide something, NordLocker’s researchers found that people tend to search for ways to protect emails and their attachments. Among various email providers, Outlook (20%) and Gmail (19%) are the leading ones. The results aren’t surprising as email is the most common method of sharing files for 56% of Brits.“Being aware of the risk of a cybercriminal accessing and compromising their email along with all of its attachments, including personal photos or confidential documents, makes users look for security solutions,” explains Oliver Noble. “Since email is the most popular attack vector, the best way to make sure that only the intended receivers see the content of an email is to start using reliable encryption tools.”There is another clear tendency NordLocker’s study of the search queries has revealed: the greatest part of British users (50%) who are searching for ways to secure their cloud storage and removable drives want to know how to secure their USB flash drives. According to the expert, those handy USB peripherals are critical in modern-day schooling and work, yet they can get easily lost or misplaced. “Even if you are not handling super sensitive information on your external storage drive, you wouldn’t want unauthorized people to access it.”For those struggling with effective digital data protection, security experts advise to rely on file encryption tools. “These apps will not only make sure your data is safe on your computer or in the cloud, but will also help you share it safely with other people,” explains Oliver Noble from NordLocker.Methodology: NordLocker researchers used Google’s search term analysis tools to look for terms that include the keywords “how to protect/secure/lock/encrypt/hide”. The analysis of American users was based on search volumes in 30 days. Time frame: Jul 13-Aug 13. More findings can be found here.About NordLockerNordLocker is a tool that secures files stored on a computer or in the cloud with end-to-end encryption. It was created by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN – one of the most advanced VPN service providers in the world. NordLocker is available for Windows and macOS. For more information: nordlocker.com. Contact Information NordVPN

Laura Tyrell

+467 9873 4591



https://nordvpn.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from NordVPN Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend