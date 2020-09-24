Press Releases Lanika Solutions Private Limited Press Release

Lanika Announces Release of ASAP NextGen 2020 V1 from Breault Research Organization (BRO)

New Features such as Coating Table; improves Coating models used in analysis and the Source Library in ASAP now includes 70 new LED sources.

Bangalore, India, September 24, 2020 --(



Built upon more than 35 years of continuous development, this release offers the robust features to perform any task from any level of experience. It is optical software for the next generation.



Key features:



• Coating table: This new option improves Coatings models used in analysis. Now users can enter measured or calculated values for reflectance or transmittance into a text file. ASAP reads this file and interpolates the entered values to simulate variations in reflectance and transmittance with angle of incidence and wavelength.



• LED Sources: The Source Library in ASAP now includes 70 new LED sources.



• Getting started guide: New and improved, the ASAP Getting Started Guide includes step-by-step instructions and illustrations. www.breault.com/knowledge-base/asap-nextgen-getting-started-guide



• Additional bug fixes.



Current BRO customers with an active Maintenance Agreement can download the new version via the secure login portal.



Try ASAP 2020 risk free



Curious about ASAP NextGen 2020? Put it to the test with BRO's 14-day trial

www.breault.com/software/try-asap-nextgen-free

ASAP is the time-proven industry standard in optical software. It offers optical-system designers unmatched capability, flexibility, speed, and accuracy.



To learn more, or to request a demo, contact info@lanikasolutions.com.



About Lanika Solutions

Lanika is Advanced Technical Computing Software provider for Engineers and Scientists in Industry, Government and Education. The Company partners with reputed principals viz., Breault Research Organization (BRO), Reactive Systems, ThermoFisher Scientific, IAV Group, MatCalc Engineering, MultiMechanics, Reactiv’IP, ExpertControl and Sigma Technology, developing industry-leading technologies that help a wide base of clients throughout the Indian sub-continent solve the toughest engineering problems. The company offers the best technologies for modeling simulation, testing and validation, optical design analysis, 3d visualization and analysis, thermo-mechanical simulation, image processing, engine calibration, composite structural analysis, design optimization, feedback control systems, and more.



Visit www.lanikasolutions.com to learn more.



About Breault Research Organization (BRO)

BRO provides optical software products and training courses for engineers turning creative visions into state-of-the-art products, in addition to engineering services for technology companies, research institutions, and government labs. BRO has been recognized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for technology export achievements, and was named Arizona’s Small Business Innovator of the Year. BRO is ISO 9001:2008 registered and committed to innovation in optical product development.



Mr. Nishath Ahmed

+91– 80–2548 4844



www.lanikasolutions.com

TF-04, Gold Signature,

No. 95, Mosque Road, Frazer Town,

Bangalore - 560 005, India



