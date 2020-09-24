The Certified Data Centre Technician Professional (CDCTP®) Program is Now Available in 7 Languages

Press Releases CNet Training Press Release

The learning materials for the popular five-day Certified Data Centre Technician Professional (CDCTP®) program have been translated into 7 different languages to accommodate learners needs from across the globe.

The CDCTP® is a comprehensive, content-rich programme that serves the worldwide data centre sector. The program is specifically designed for data centre individuals who are responsible for the day-to-day integrity of mission-critical facilities and wish to acquire skills and knowledge of the highest calibre. The program covers key operating environments, operational policies, procedures and compliance based on legislation, standards and codes of conduct, as well as detailed analyses of current measuring, monitoring and auditing techniques.



CNet Training’s President and CEO Andrew Stevens, “We want to make our programs accessible to all learners across the globe, our technical team has worked hard to adapt the CDCTP® learning material into 7 languages to give learners, for who English isn’t their first language, an alternative option to choose their preferred language. We work closely with our customers across the world to meet their on-going requirements and this is just one example. We also plan to expand the languages available on programs across The Global Digital Infrastructure Education Framework.”



Download the CDCTP® Program Overview here - https://www.cnet-training.com/wp-content/uploads/pdf/Certified-Data-Centre-Technician-Professional-CDCTP.pdf



View all Upcoming CDCTP® Dates here - https://www.cnet-training.com/program-dates/?program=Certified%20Data%20Centre%20Technician



