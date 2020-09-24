Press Releases Digisonics Press Release

Receive press releases from Digisonics: By Email RSS Feeds: Midwest Hospital System Partners with Digisonics for Enterprise CVIS Solution

The Digisonics enterprise CVIS solution delivers streamlined cardiovascular reporting efficiency, improved interoperability with other systems and savings from consolidation for a Midwest health system.

Houston, TX, September 24, 2020 --(



As a highly satisfied current Digisonics customer for Radiology and OB structured reporting, the hospital group desired vendor consolidation to capture savings while increasing system interoperability, with an emphasis on a full cardiology suite with standardized reporting for Echo, Nuclear and Cath exams. The addition of bi-directional interfaces with Nuance PowerScribe 360 for dual cardiology/radiology vascular reads creates a seamless workflow for radiologists, while retaining standardized reporting under the overall cardiology umbrella.



Workflow efficiencies are gained through bi-directional interfaces with the existing VNA as well as Digisonics' historically strong record of remote reading capabilities with enhanced image playback to improve overall physician satisfaction.



As a result of expanding Digisonics for CVIS, the facility standardizes its quality of reporting across all imaging departments for improved overall patient care.



About Digisonics, Inc.

Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3rd party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow. Find out more at www.digisonics.com



For further information, please contact:

Digisonics, Inc.

Dora Wu

Sales & Marketing Manager

3701 Kirby Drive

Houston, TX 77098

Tel: 800-940-3240

dwu@digison.net

www.digisonics.com Houston, TX, September 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Digisonics, a leading provider of enterprise cardiovascular information systems solutions, was recently selected for a 5-hospital health system in the Midwest.As a highly satisfied current Digisonics customer for Radiology and OB structured reporting, the hospital group desired vendor consolidation to capture savings while increasing system interoperability, with an emphasis on a full cardiology suite with standardized reporting for Echo, Nuclear and Cath exams. The addition of bi-directional interfaces with Nuance PowerScribe 360 for dual cardiology/radiology vascular reads creates a seamless workflow for radiologists, while retaining standardized reporting under the overall cardiology umbrella.Workflow efficiencies are gained through bi-directional interfaces with the existing VNA as well as Digisonics' historically strong record of remote reading capabilities with enhanced image playback to improve overall physician satisfaction.As a result of expanding Digisonics for CVIS, the facility standardizes its quality of reporting across all imaging departments for improved overall patient care.About Digisonics, Inc.Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3rd party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow. Find out more at www.digisonics.comFor further information, please contact:Digisonics, Inc.Dora WuSales & Marketing Manager3701 Kirby DriveHouston, TX 77098Tel: 800-940-3240dwu@digison.netwww.digisonics.com Contact Information Digisonics

Dora Wu

713-529-7979



www.digisonics.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Digisonics