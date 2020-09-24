PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
HealthONE

Press Release

HealthONE Offers Free Atrial Fibrillation Virtual Event


Denver, CO, September 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Afib (Atrial fibrillation) is the most common type of heartbeat irregularity or arrhythmia. An estimated 2.3 million to 6.1 million people have Afib in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Join exerts from Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates and Denver Heart to answer your questions about this common heart condition. Attendees will have their questions answered by a team of electrophysiologists.

Tuesday, September 29
Noon to 1 PM
Virtual

To register for this free event, visit: https://bit.ly/HealthONEafib

About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.
Contact Information
HealthONE
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
Contact
www.healthonecares.com

