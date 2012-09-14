PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor. - December 12, 2019 - DoctorUna
The clinics will use the award winning technology developed by two pioneering scientists in the USA that has also been shown to treat 17 other neuromuscular diseases. - November 28, 2019 - JOGO Health Inc.
American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019: CareCentra's personalized nudging program significantly improved medication adherence in patients and kept them engaged throughout the course of a landmark study. - November 19, 2019 - CareCentra LLC
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is excited to announce the achievement of Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College (ACC). The ACC has validated the program's exceptional approach, including physician leadership, quality outcomes and team based clinical... - October 17, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. - October 16, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announced that their own CEO, Jeff Vacirca, MD, will be the 2019 American Red Cross Greater New York Region’s Humanitarian Award recipient. Dr. Vacirca will be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the 2019 Heroes Among Us Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom... - October 10, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
In 2017, the Indian Government introduced a National Health Policy (Ayushman Bharat or Healthy India) that aims to offer universal health coverage and provide the foundation for equitable healthcare. In this paper, SKP examines the potential of the NHPS and attempts to study the impact it creates on healthcare accessibility along with opportunities created for various stakeholders in the industry. - September 22, 2019 - SKP Group
Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement
Robot-assisted surgery takes center stage in this hands-on, interactive night highlighting the latest advancements in robot-assisted surgery. - September 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that Hallie Woods has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Woods previously served as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Center (CMC), a campus of The Medical... - September 06, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Panacea hosting live one-day workshop on diagnostic and interventional radiology coding and documentation at its St. Paul headquarters on Thursday, October 3. - August 29, 2019 - Panacea
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora today announced that they have been invited to join the National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative (NCSI). Facilities that have adopted the NCSI protocol have shown dramatically increased survival rates for patients with heart attack-induced shock. - August 28, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Reach IPS Partners with CareHalo, Corporation to Offer Remote Patient Monitoring, Advanced Healthcare Clinical Monitoring, and Patient Interaction Services - August 15, 2019 - Reach IPS
Quantum Genomics are the creators of Firibastat, a first-in-class brain aminopeptidase inhibitor (BAPAI) that could potentially treat treatment-resistant hypertension by acting in the brain to interfere with the renin-angiotensin system.
It is estimated that there are around 150 million people worldwide... - August 05, 2019 - Quantum Genomics
Thrombolex, Inc. today announced the enrollment of the first patient in their Early Feasibility and Safety Study, investigating the Bashir™ Endovascular Catheter for the treatment of submassive pulmonary embolism (PE). The device was designed to quickly and safely dissolve thrombus and restore... - July 29, 2019 - Thrombolex, Inc.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) will announce the grand opening of its newest treatment facility, at 49 Route 347, in Port Jefferson Station on Monday, July 29th, 2019. Located on Long Island’s scenic North Shore, the center will feature the most advanced cancer treatment on Long... - July 27, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
American Heart Association Award recognizes North Suburban Medical Center’s commitment to quality stroke care. - July 13, 2019 - HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has attained Magnet recognition once again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations... - June 26, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
The BraveHeart™ Life Sensor Cardiac Monitoring system has been cleared for use in health care settings. The Life Sensor monitoring system securely captures patients’ heart rate and EKG data, and transmits the data to health care providers in real time. More than 28 million Americans diagnosed with heart disease may benefit - with this number growing each year. - June 20, 2019 - BraveHeart Wireless Inc.
American Heart Association Award recognizes Swedish Medical Center’s commitment to quality heart failure care. - June 15, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Swedish Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. - May 21, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes TMCA’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog... - May 16, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
First Responders on FirstNet Can Now Access GD e-Bridge via the FirstNetApp Catalog - May 02, 2019 - GD (General Devices)
"Preparing for Your Heart Attack," the life-saving book by Dr. Sameer Mehta, now available. With this book, its author, the chairman of The Lumen Foundation, want to teach readers to save their life by timely recognizing the symptoms of a heart attack and taking the first steps to effectively manage it before even reaching the hospital. More importantly, they will also learn to completely prevent this massive killer. - April 29, 2019 - Lumen Foundation Inc.
Harbor Light Hospice, a Cleveland Hospice Agency, recently released a blog educating readers about hospice care for heart disease patients. - March 27, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice
Americans with CKD are at a higher risk than the general population of developing PAD. - March 14, 2019 - CardioVascular Coalition
Cascade Healthcare Services (Cascade), the leading provider of healthcare resuscitation certification, training, credentialed healthcare and workplace safety curriculums on the west coast, announced today that it will use the new American Red Cross curriculum for resuscitation and first aid education... - March 12, 2019 - Cascade Healthcare Services
The Church of Scientology Nashville observed World Civil Defense Day this year with a disaster preparedness workshop. - March 08, 2019 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville
The level I trauma center will be holding its first annual heart health awareness basketball event. Proceeds from the event will fund the American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk. - February 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center
MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with award winning startup QT Medical to introduce the PCA 500, the world’s most compact, wireless, 12-lead ECG system for personal use. - February 19, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Research paper published by Xiaohui Zhou entitled “Cardiac support device (ASD) delivers bone marrow stem cells repetitively to epicardium has promising curative effects in advanced heart failure.” Zhou’s work is directly related to heart failure (HF), “a common and multifaceted... - February 14, 2019 - Oasis Publishers
The American College of Cardiology recently has recognized Rose Medical Center for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain, atrial fibrillation (AFib) as well as treating those who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous... - February 05, 2019 - Rose Medical Center
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute (TCAVI) and North Florida Regional Medical Center (NFRMC) collaborated this week to test an artificial intelligence (AI) device designed to alert clinicians to bleeding episodes during endovascular procedures.
According to a press release, the AI device, (named Early... - January 09, 2019 - The Cardiac & Vascular Institute
MobilDrTech, Inc. releases a white paper titled "Telemedicine Stethoscopes" that identifies and compares the most commonly used real time telemedicine stethoscopes in the U.S. market. - January 08, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
PharmaBizConnect, a Leading PCD Pharma Company Operating in India and provider of PCD Pharma Franchise, is offering cost-effective generic drugs in domestic markets. - January 04, 2019 - N.E.W.S. Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
Article Focuses on Clinical Study on Safety, Effectiveness of Groundbreaking Health Informatics Technology. - December 13, 2018 - IMPATHIQ
In spite of enough evidence that right ventricular (RV) function is a critical determinant of the clinical response to a domain of cardiovascular diseases, including systolic heart failure, there has been only a limited evaluation of the peculiar and distinctive physiologic properties of the RV under... - November 29, 2018 - Oasis Publishers
HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade. This is the fifth consecutive "A" for the hospital and TMCA is the only hospital in Aurora to receive an "A" grade. The designation... - November 09, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Presbyterian/St. Luke’s (P/SL) and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) has earned its seventh consecutive "A" grade from The Leapfrog Group for Fall 2018. Assigned to more than 2,600 hospitals across the nation twice annually, the Hospital Safety Score is the gold standard rating... - November 09, 2018 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
The Heart House, a New Jersey based cardiology practice, and GoMo Health today launched their digital Personal Concierge for patients with systolic and diastolic heart failure, including co-morbidities of diabetes, renal failure and smoking. The program integrates American Heart Association digital content.
The... - November 09, 2018 - GoMo Health
HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes Swedish Medical Center’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States. - November 08, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
On Oct. 10th 2018, Medlantis, a pioneer in digital multi-media education for physicians, technologists and nurses, signed a joint promotion agreement with VEITHsymposium™, the world’s leading academic medical conference and content creator for endovascular and vascular surgery. Medlantis... - November 08, 2018 - Medlantis Inc.
Swedish Medical Center, a level I trauma center located in Englewood, CO, has been recognized for multiple specialty excellence awards and five-star achievements. - November 08, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center
Uffe Ravnskov and his team from Oasis Publishers announces ground-breaking research findings that counters the basic argument or general belief that bad cholesterol leads to heart diseases.
Cholesterol is a fatty lipid found in all cells in our body and it is vital for the normal functioning of the... - November 03, 2018 - Oasis Publishers
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates is pleased to announce a new provider has joined the team. Dr. Jennifer Hanna is now seeing patients at its location at The Medical Center of Aurora.
“The addition of Dr. Jennifer Hanna to our cardiac team is a tremendous success,” said Ryan... - October 31, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
CVC supports bipartisan group of lawmakers for signing letter to CMS opposing the proposed 30% cut in the CY 2019 Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule. - October 19, 2018 - CardioVascular Coalition
We often take for granted the ability to smell, but people with a diminished sense of smell or who have lost this sense completely know that this ability is linked to our overall quality of life. It is a major contributor to our ability to taste food, and people who lose their sense of smell often lose their appetite. This clinical trial may give them hope. - October 15, 2018 - Foundation for Regenerative Medicine
This crisis has now reached epidemic proportions. Furthermore, overdose patients are at significant risk of repeat visits to the ED as they are often discharged within 24 hours. With limited resources to afford outpatient treatment, many relapse almost immediately. This perpetual cycle of overdosing... - October 09, 2018 - GD (General Devices)
Multi-million dollar lab stakes Rose's place at the forefront of advanced cardiovascular care. - October 08, 2018 - Rose Medical Center