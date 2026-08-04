Cardiology News
Don’t miss a beat with the latest heart-related news, covering clinical updates and cardiology studies, advocacy and public policy, meeting coverage, devices, rehabilitation, surgery, disease management, drugs and interactions. Get news from companies, organizations and practitioners involved in heart function and heart disease diagnosis, treatment, awareness, education and management.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office... - August 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens New State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Lake Success
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the opening of its new comprehensive cancer center at 3 Dakota Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042. The location will open to patients on July 13, 2026, and replaces its previous... - July 10, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Announces Rep Radar: Free Tool Delivers Physician Online Reputation Scores in Two Minutes
Dr. John Spencer Ellis, founder of Reputation Return, has launched Rep Radar, a free tool that delivers comprehensive online reputation scores to physicians in just two minutes, enabling doctors to compare their digital presence against competitors in their geographic area or specialty while identifying strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities. With 56 percent of patients under 50 now using AI and online search to find medical providers, Rep Radar empowers physicians. - July 03, 2026 - Reputation Return
Microvascular Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Clinical Data on CardiSon™ (MVT-100) at the 2026 American Society of Echocardiography Meeting.
Clinical Study Demonstrates Superior Left Ventricular Opacification and Significantly Reduced Acoustic Shadowing Compared with Definity®. - June 26, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Celebrating a Lifetime of Achievement and Lasting Contributions: Dr. Jared Videll
Clarity Marketing Group recognizes Dr. Jared Videll for his outstanding dedication, leadership and excellence throughout his distinguished career as a medical professional. - June 25, 2026 - Clarity Marketing Group
University of Michigan Health System Has Selected TwitchView® as Its Quantitative Train-of-Four (TOF) Monitoring Solution
Blink Anesthesia is proud to announce that the University of Michigan Health System has selected TwitchView® as its quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring solution. The University of Michigan is home to the Multicenter Perioperative Outcomes Group (MPOG), the largest and most... - June 15, 2026 - Blink Anesthesia
Walk a Mile in My LVAD Shoes - A Celebration of Heart Health and Awareness
“Walk a Mile in My LVAD Shoes” is calling on LVAD patients, heart patients, caregivers, families, nurses, supporters, and community partners to take part in a growing movement for heart health awareness, celebration of life, and community connection ahead of its August 15 event at Lamar... - May 26, 2026 - Comfort Carrier LLC
Thrombolex Announces Enrollment of 100th Patient in RAPID-PE Clinical Study
Thrombolex, Inc., today announced the enrollment of the 100th patient in the RAPID-PE clinical study. This significant milestone underscores the growing clinical confidence in the BASHIR® Endovascular System and the urgency of generating robust evidence for the treatment of intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE). - April 30, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing to Advance Commercialization of its Innovative Pharmaco-Mechanical Lysis Technology (PML). Thrombolex, a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced the closing of a $50 million Series A equity financing led by OrbiMed, with strong support from current investors and co-founders. - March 16, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
HCA HealthONE Swedish Confirmed as National Leader in Cardiac Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced its recognition as a national leader in cardiac care by Healthgrades on February 1, 2026. The hospital received the Healthgrades Cardiac Care Excellence Award™ for the fourth consecutive year and the 2026 Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award™. Additional honors include Five-Star Ratings for Valve Surgery, Pacemaker Procedures, and treatment of Heart Attack and Heart Failure, underscoring a commitment to superior patient outcomes. - February 05, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Heart Institute of the Caribbean/Yale 2026 Masters of Medicine Conference Attracts Global Leaders in Medicine to Jamaica with High-Impact Conference
The Heart Institute of the Caribbean (HIC), in partnership with Yale Cardiovascular Medicine, successfully hosted the 2026 Masters of Medicine Conference, cementing its position as the leading medical and cardiovascular conference in the Caribbean and one of the most influential in the Global South. - January 21, 2026 - Heart Institute of the Caribbean
NatureQuant® Awarded Patent for NatureScore® and NatureDose® AI-Powered Environmental Impact Measurement Model
NatureQuant’s foundation technologies analyze environmental and personal data to unlock actionable nature exposure intelligence. - November 25, 2025 - NatureQuant
Empact Health Consulting Launches to Redefine Healthcare Leadership with Compassion and Operational Excellence
Empact Health Consulting, a division of BFG Brown Financial Group, has launched to redefine healthcare leadership by combining strategic insight with compassion. The firm partners with hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations to strengthen culture, streamline operations, and enhance both employee well-being and patient outcomes. Founder Shawn T. Brown stated that Empact aims to “ensure compassion and efficiency coexist in every aspect of healthcare delivery. - November 13, 2025 - Empact Health Consulting
Thrombolex RAPID-PE Interim Analysis
THROMBOLEX™, Inc. presented the prespecified interim analysis from the first 50 patients in RAPID-PE during an Innovation Session at TCT, in San Francisco. - October 28, 2025 - Thrombolex, Inc.
French Biotech 4Dcell Selected to Showcase Next-Gen Cardiac Drug Testing Platform at EIC Corporate Day
French Startup 4Dcell Wins Spot to Show Next-Gen Cardiac Drug Testing Platform at EIC - September 24, 2025 - 4Dcell
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Jung-In Yang to Its Elmhurst Office
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is pleased to announce the addition of Jung-In Yang, MD, a dedicated Medical Oncologist and Internist, to its practice in Elmhurst. Dr. Yang will be practicing at 88-06 55th Avenue, Elmhurst, NY 11373. “Dr. Yang’s expertise in... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Junging Guo
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of Junging Guo, MD, PhD, a highly skilled and compassionate Medical Oncologist, Hematologist, and Internist, to its practice. She will be practicing at 210 E 86th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10028. Dr. Guo... - August 06, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New White Paper Maps the Real-World Adoption of AI in Healthcare and What It Means for Clinical Leaders and Innovators
“Crossing the Clinical Chasm: Unlocking the Value of AI in Healthcare” Spotlights Companies Delivering Measurable Value Through AI in Diagnostics, Trials, and Patient Care. This report answers a simple but urgent question: How to bridge the gap between innovation and adoption in healthcare? - June 27, 2025 - StratCraft, Inc.
RESCUE-II Study Results Demonstrate Safety and Feasibility of the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter (BEC) in Treating Pulmonary Embolism (PE) On-The-Table (OTT)
Thrombolex, Inc., a medical device manufacturer committed to advancing solutions for the treatment of arterial and venous thromboembolic diseases, announced the publication of the results from the RESCUE-II Study in JACC: Advances. - June 25, 2025 - Thrombolex, Inc.
World-First Pulmonary Artery Transplant Performed in Thymic Carcinoma Case by Professor Stefano Cafarotti and Team at Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale
In an unprecedented medical achievement, Professor Stefano Cafarotti and his world-renowned surgical team at Cardiocentro Institute in Switzerland have successfully performed the world’s first pulmonary artery transplant to treat locally advanced thymic carcinoma. This groundbreaking procedure, performed in 2022, has set a new benchmark in thoracic oncology and offers renewed hope to patients facing complex cancer cases. - April 14, 2025 - Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale
Best Health Care Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, healthcare, healthcare provider, and medical. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence — enter today at www.webaward.org. - March 25, 2025 - Web Marketing Association
Spotlight on heart&core Sports and Medical’s Shirl Post-Surgical Bra, Uniquely Designed for Heart Surgery
A big highlight for February’s American Heart Month, heart&core's newest bra features a patent-pending double zipper for two sizing options and easy closure to deliver secure compression as a heart surgery patient heals. While breast surgery patients are aware they need a surgical bra, not as many heart patients are informed of surgical bra options. Our bra was designed with help from heart specialists and addresses specific needs post-heart surgery. - February 03, 2025 - heart&core
RESCUE-II Trial Demonstrates the Feasibility of On-The-Table Pharmacomechanical Lysis
RESCUE-II Trial Demonstrates the Feasibility of On-The-Table Pharmacomechanical Lysis without Post-Procedure Infusion in Treating Acute Pulmonary Embolism - October 28, 2024 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Thrombolex Announces the First Two Patients Enrolled in the RAPID-PE Clinical Study
Thrombolex, Inc. announced the enrollment of the first two patients in the RAPID-PE study using the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism by Dr. Ayman Iskander, interventional cardiologist at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital in Syracuse, NY. The... - October 23, 2024 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Thrombolex and Aidoc Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Breakthrough Pulmonary Embolism Treatment
Thrombolex, Inc., an innovator in the development of advanced interventional medical devices for the treatment of thromboembolic disease, and Aidoc, a pioneering force in clinical AI, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism... - July 30, 2024 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Black Hills Surgical Hospital to Offer Heart and Vascular Services with Fall 2024 Opening of the Black Hills Heart & Vascular Institute
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (“BHSH”), the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence and Patient Safety by CareChex, is expanding its services and will begin offering heart and vascular care in conjunction with the opening of the Black Hills Heart... - June 03, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Vesalio Appoints CFO and Announces Company Headquarters in Dallas, Texas
Vesalio hires J.D. McCulloch as Chief Financial Officer and announces the establishment of the company’s headquarters in Dallas, Texas. - May 21, 2024 - Vesalio
PocketRN Brings No Cost "Virtual Nurse for Life" to Dementia Patients and Caregivers Under New 8-Year CMS GUIDE Model
The innovative model enables the expansion of personalized, expert nurse-led care to improve patients’ quality of life and alleviate burden on caregivers nationwide–all with $0 copays. - April 08, 2024 - PocketRN
Altitude Capital Group Announces Closing of $1 Million Equity Private Placement for Cardio Diagnostics, Inc.
Altitude Capital Group, LLC (“Altitude”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a premier full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer based in Newport Beach, CA, announced the successful closing of an equity financing round totaling $1,000,000 for Cardio Diagnostics, Inc., a... - March 11, 2024 - Altitude Capital Group LLC
First Patient Enrolled In Thrombolex’s RESCUE II Study – On-Table Pharmacomechanical Lysis Without Post-Procedural Infusion
Thrombolex, Inc. announced the enrollment of the first patient in the RESCUE II study using the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter for the treatment of acute intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism by Drs. Riyaz Bashir and Vladimir Lakhter, at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. - January 22, 2024 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Thrombolex, Inc. Announces the New Bashir™ .035 Endovascular Catheters
Thrombolex, Inc., announces an expansion of the existing product line with the new BASHIR™ .035 and BASHIR™ S-B .035 Endovascular Catheters, which are comparable with an 0.035” guidewire. The BASHIR™ and BASHIR™ S-B Endovascular Catheters are 510(k) cleared for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism (PE). - January 09, 2024 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Announcing the Recipients of the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Ms. Ayla Annac, CEO/President of InvivoSciences, Inc. as a 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished... - November 08, 2023 - InvivoSciences
Microvascular Therapeutics Receives $3.98M Award from Department of Defense for Its Cardiovascular Product
Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT), a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, AZ, was recently awarded a $3.98M FY22 Technology/Therapeutic Development – Funding Level 2 grant from the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP). Emmanuelle Meuillet, Chief... - October 18, 2023 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Adesso Partners with Launch By FLAACOS to Revolutionize Women's Cardiac Care
Innovative Collaboration Aims to Improve Health Outcomes and Reduce Healthcare Costs for Women Nationwide. - October 12, 2023 - LAUNCH by FLAACOs
Neurobit Launches Neurobit HUB: A Comprehensive Tool for Streamlining Sleep and Population Health Research
Neurobit announces the launch of Neurobit HUB, a groundbreaking AI-driven tool for sleep and population health research. Integrating 40 sleep biomarkers, 20 health AI modules, and clinically validated devices, it's designed to streamline clinical trials, foster collaboration, and accelerate discoveries. A revolutionary step in sleep science. Learn more at https://www.neurobit.com/research/hub - August 14, 2023 - neurobit
Swedish Medical Center Awarded Prestigious Cardiovascular Distinction
Swedish Medical Center, the Level 1 Trauma Center in Englewood, Colorado, was recognized by the Chest Pain - MI Registry for continued excellence in patient care. - July 20, 2023 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
New Imaging Center Opens in Brooklyn
Brooklyn Imaging, a partnership between New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the nation, and The Brooklyn Hospital Center (TBHC), a community hospital in Fort Greene/Downtown Brooklyn, reached a significant milestone by opening its newly... - May 01, 2023 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Thrombolex, Inc. Has Received FDA Clearance for Use of BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheters for Treatment of Acute Pulmonary Embolism
Thrombolex, Inc. has received 510(k) clearance for use of the BASHIR™ and BASHIR™ S-B Endovascular Catheters for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism (PE). - April 20, 2023 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Caregivers to Get Answers; Fearless Caregiver Workshop Set for May 4 in Melbourne, All Invited
Over 100,000 family and professional caregivers have attended a Fearless Caregiver training. The 302nd anniversary Fearless Caregiver Conference tour will come to Ascension Catholic Community, May 4, 2023. - April 18, 2023 - Caregiver.com, Inc.
Mokena Family Donates Emergency Response Kits to All Lincoln-Way Area Schools
Who: Brandon and Jennifer Wilson, of Mokena, are donating one LiveSafer or LiveSafer XL modular public access first aid cabinet to each school building in the Lincoln-Way High School District and all of its feeder elementary schools in Mokena, New Lenox, Manhattan, Frankfort, and Frankfort Square,... - April 05, 2023 - Illinois Supply Company
Local Roofing Company Donates 1 AED a Month to Small Schools and Non-Profits
Not just a roofing company, Reign Roofing, based in Richmond, Texas, is helping save lives by donating 1 AED a month to deserving organizations. - March 10, 2023 - Reign Roofing
Marked Reduction in Segmental and Main Pulmonary Artery Occlusions Shown in NIH-Sponsored RESCUE trial with the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter
Marked reduction in segmental and main pulmonary artery occlusions shown in NIH-sponsored RESCUE trial with the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter in Patients with Intermediate Risk Acute Pulmonary Embolism. - March 06, 2023 - Thrombolex, Inc.
New Outpatient Cath Lab Opens
Arise Vascular announced the opening of its newest outpatient cardiovascular catheterization lab in Gautier, Mississippi, bringing a new level of convenience, cost savings, and state-of-the-art care to the area. - March 02, 2023 - Arise Vascular
Us2.ai Releases Research Results: AI Enables Point-of-Care Echocardiography by Novices for Heart Screening - The PANES - HF Study
This study shows that AI-assisted point-of-care echo enables novices to perform accurate echo screening for heart failure. Such findings open new care pathways for heart failure screening, diagnosis and management. - March 01, 2023 - Us2.ai
Ocean View Primary Care Wins Hearts in Delmarva
Ocean View Primary Care provides services such as adult primary care, pediatrics, preventative care, immunization, nutrition counseling and laboratory testing. In collaboration with Cardiac Medical Services, Inc. it also utilizes the latest advancements in cardiac technology to evaluate and assess a patient's cardiac health. The open-access practice model allows for same-day appointments for acute and same-day after-hours calls for all types of care. - February 08, 2023 - Cardiac Medical Services, Inc.
The Matter of a Child's Heart
Parents and Founders of new nonprofit have a special reason to focus on heart health this February during American Heart Health Month. - February 07, 2023 - Strongest Hearts
Ascend Imaging Center in Southfield, Michigan is Offering Free Calcium Score in Honor of February's "American Heart Month"
Ascend Imaging is offering a Free Calcium Score in honor of American Heart Month for the Month of February, leveraging the latest Artificial Intelligence and technology for the 21st century for the nation's #1 killer, heart attacks. - January 31, 2023 - Ascend Imaging Center
Thrombolex, Inc. Awarded 2-Year Agreement with Premier, Inc. for Hybrid Endovascular Catheter for the Treatment of VTE
Thrombolex, Inc. has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc., effective December 1, 2022. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheters. The... - December 15, 2022 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Thrombolex Announces Publication in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, Cardiovascular Interventions
Thrombolex Releases the Results of the RESCUE Pivotal Trial for the Treatment of Acute Pulmonary Embolism (PE) with the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter. - December 08, 2022 - Thrombolex, Inc.
AlēvCare Hospice Announces Partnership with Texas Tech UHSC School of Nursing to Provide Training for Tomorrow's Nurses
AlēvCare Hospice has partnered with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Nursing to provide educational opportunities to their nursing students in the fields of hospice and end-of-life care. - September 14, 2022 - AlevCare Hospice