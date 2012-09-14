PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DoctorUna.com Offers Accessible Healthcare in One Click The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor. - December 12, 2019 - DoctorUna

JOGO Health to Launch 30 Digital Therapeutics Clinics in Malaysia to Treat Stroke, Pain and Incontinence The clinics will use the award winning technology developed by two pioneering scientists in the USA that has also been shown to treat 17 other neuromuscular diseases. - November 28, 2019 - JOGO Health Inc.

CareCentra's Artificial Intelligence Based Precision Nudging Improves Medication Adherence by 15% and Major Cardiovascular Events Scores by 37% American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019: CareCentra's personalized nudging program significantly improved medication adherence in patients and kept them engaged throughout the course of a landmark study. - November 19, 2019 - CareCentra LLC

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Recognized for Excellence with ACC Transcatheter Valve Certification HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is excited to announce the achievement of Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College (ACC). The ACC has validated the program's exceptional approach, including physician leadership, quality outcomes and team based clinical... - October 17, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Sky Ridge Medical Center Awarded Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. - October 16, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center

NYCBS' CEO to Receive Humanitarian of the Year Award from the American Red Cross New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announced that their own CEO, Jeff Vacirca, MD, will be the 2019 American Red Cross Greater New York Region’s Humanitarian Award recipient. Dr. Vacirca will be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the 2019 Heroes Among Us Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom... - October 10, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

A Year After the Launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana; Medical Devices, Pharma Industries in India Expected to Benefit Substantially: Whitepaper by Nexdigm (SKP) In 2017, the Indian Government introduced a National Health Policy (Ayushman Bharat or Healthy India) that aims to offer universal health coverage and provide the foundation for equitable healthcare. In this paper, SKP examines the potential of the NHPS and attempts to study the impact it creates on healthcare accessibility along with opportunities created for various stakeholders in the industry. - September 22, 2019 - SKP Group

NRHI Hosts 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit in Minneapolis Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement

Night of the Robots Hosted by Swedish Medical Center Robot-assisted surgery takes center stage in this hands-on, interactive night highlighting the latest advancements in robot-assisted surgery. - September 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Names Hallie Woods Chief Operating Officer HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that Hallie Woods has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Woods previously served as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Center (CMC), a campus of The Medical... - September 06, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Panacea Announces Live Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology Workshop to be Held October 3, 2019 Panacea hosting live one-day workshop on diagnostic and interventional radiology coding and documentation at its St. Paul headquarters on Thursday, October 3. - August 29, 2019 - Panacea

The Medical Center of Aurora Announces Participation in National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora today announced that they have been invited to join the National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative (NCSI). Facilities that have adopted the NCSI protocol have shown dramatically increased survival rates for patients with heart attack-induced shock. - August 28, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Reach IPS Partners with CareHalo Corp to Deliver Outstanding Live Clinical Care Partnering with Remote Patient Monitoring Reach IPS Partners with CareHalo, Corporation to Offer Remote Patient Monitoring, Advanced Healthcare Clinical Monitoring, and Patient Interaction Services - August 15, 2019 - Reach IPS

Advances in Medicine Cause New, Groundbreaking Drug by Quantum Genomics (QNNTF) to Help with Chronic Hypertension Quantum Genomics are the creators of Firibastat, a first-in-class brain aminopeptidase inhibitor (BAPAI) that could potentially treat treatment-resistant hypertension by acting in the brain to interfere with the renin-angiotensin system. It is estimated that there are around 150 million people worldwide... - August 05, 2019 - Quantum Genomics

Thrombolex, Inc. Announces First Patient Enrolled in Early Feasibility & Safety Study Using the Bashir™ Endovascular Catheter for Pulmonary Embolism Thrombolex, Inc. today announced the enrollment of the first patient in their Early Feasibility and Safety Study, investigating the Bashir™ Endovascular Catheter for the treatment of submassive pulmonary embolism (PE). The device was designed to quickly and safely dissolve thrombus and restore... - July 29, 2019 - Thrombolex, Inc.

NYCBS Set to Open New 347 Treatment Center New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) will announce the grand opening of its newest treatment facility, at 49 Route 347, in Port Jefferson Station on Monday, July 29th, 2019. Located on Long Island’s scenic North Shore, the center will feature the most advanced cancer treatment on Long... - July 27, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

HCA/HealthONE’s North Suburban Medical Center Receives Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award American Heart Association Award recognizes North Suburban Medical Center’s commitment to quality stroke care. - July 13, 2019 - HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center

The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves Magnet® Recognition Again HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has attained Magnet recognition once again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations... - June 26, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

BraveHeart Wireless Announces FDA Clearance of the BraveHeart™ Life Sensor Cardiac Monitoring System The BraveHeart™ Life Sensor Cardiac Monitoring system has been cleared for use in health care settings. The Life Sensor monitoring system securely captures patients’ heart rate and EKG data, and transmits the data to health care providers in real time. More than 28 million Americans diagnosed with heart disease may benefit - with this number growing each year. - June 20, 2019 - BraveHeart Wireless Inc.

MobilDrTech Partners with BodiMetrics to Bring RPM Home MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Receives an "A" for Patient Safety for the Spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes TMCA’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog... - May 16, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

GD e-Bridge™ Earns FirstNet Listed Designation First Responders on FirstNet Can Now Access GD e-Bridge via the FirstNetApp Catalog - May 02, 2019 - GD (General Devices)

"Preparing for Your Heart Attack," a Life-Saving Book by Dr. Sameer Mehta Published by The Lumen Foundation "Preparing for Your Heart Attack," the life-saving book by Dr. Sameer Mehta, now available. With this book, its author, the chairman of The Lumen Foundation, want to teach readers to save their life by timely recognizing the symptoms of a heart attack and taking the first steps to effectively manage it before even reaching the hospital. More importantly, they will also learn to completely prevent this massive killer. - April 29, 2019 - Lumen Foundation Inc.

Cleveland Hospice Describes Hospice Care for Heart Disease Harbor Light Hospice, a Cleveland Hospice Agency, recently released a blog educating readers about hospice care for heart disease patients. - March 27, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

Vascular Care Leaders Underscore PAD Risks for Americans Living with Kidney Disease on World Kidney Day Americans with CKD are at a higher risk than the general population of developing PAD. - March 14, 2019 - CardioVascular Coalition

Cascade Healthcare Services to Deliver American Red Cross Programs to United States Military Cascade Healthcare Services (Cascade), the leading provider of healthcare resuscitation certification, training, credentialed healthcare and workplace safety curriculums on the west coast, announced today that it will use the new American Red Cross curriculum for resuscitation and first aid education... - March 12, 2019 - Cascade Healthcare Services

Church of Scientology Nashville Hosts Basic CPR and First Aid Workshop The Church of Scientology Nashville observed World Civil Defense Day this year with a disaster preparedness workshop. - March 08, 2019 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Takes a Shot at Fundraising for Heart Health The level I trauma center will be holding its first annual heart health awareness basketball event. Proceeds from the event will fund the American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk. - February 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

MobilDrTech Announces Collaboration with QT Medical for Release of Personal 12-Lead ECG MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with award winning startup QT Medical to introduce the PCA 500, the world’s most compact, wireless, 12-lead ECG system for personal use. - February 19, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Human Lives Can be Saved Using Novel Multifunctional Platform - an Active Hydraulic Ventricular Attaching Support System (ASD) by Xiaohui Zhou from Oasis Publishers Research paper published by Xiaohui Zhou entitled “Cardiac support device (ASD) delivers bone marrow stem cells repetitively to epicardium has promising curative effects in advanced heart failure.” Zhou’s work is directly related to heart failure (HF), “a common and multifaceted... - February 14, 2019 - Oasis Publishers

Rose Heart & Vascular Center Earns Multiple Accreditations from American College of Cardiology The American College of Cardiology recently has recognized Rose Medical Center for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain, atrial fibrillation (AFib) as well as treating those who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous... - February 05, 2019 - Rose Medical Center

The Cardiac & Vascular Institute and North Florida Regional Medical Center Join Together in a Clinical Trial to Test an Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Device The Cardiac & Vascular Institute (TCAVI) and North Florida Regional Medical Center (NFRMC) collaborated this week to test an artificial intelligence (AI) device designed to alert clinicians to bleeding episodes during endovascular procedures. According to a press release, the AI device, (named Early... - January 09, 2019 - The Cardiac & Vascular Institute

MobilDrTech Releases White Paper on "Telemedicine Stethoscopes" MobilDrTech, Inc. releases a white paper titled "Telemedicine Stethoscopes" that identifies and compares the most commonly used real time telemedicine stethoscopes in the U.S. market. - January 08, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

New Age Marketing Solutions for the Pharmaceutical Industry PharmaBizConnect, a Leading PCD Pharma Company Operating in India and provider of PCD Pharma Franchise, is offering cost-effective generic drugs in domestic markets. - January 04, 2019 - N.E.W.S. Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

IMPATHIQ Heart Pathway Featured in American Heart Association’s Circulation Journal Article Focuses on Clinical Study on Safety, Effectiveness of Groundbreaking Health Informatics Technology. - December 13, 2018 - IMPATHIQ

Cardiomyocyte Hypertrophy and Systolic Heart Failure: A Critical Correlation Established by Dr. Richard Tracy from Oasis Publishers In spite of enough evidence that right ventricular (RV) function is a critical determinant of the clinical response to a domain of cardiovascular diseases, including systolic heart failure, there has been only a limited evaluation of the peculiar and distinctive physiologic properties of the RV under... - November 29, 2018 - Oasis Publishers

HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Receives Another "A" for Patient Safety in Fall 2018 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade. This is the fifth consecutive "A" for the hospital and TMCA is the only hospital in Aurora to receive an "A" grade. The designation... - November 09, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Receive Seventh Consecutive “A” Grade in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Presbyterian/St. Luke’s (P/SL) and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) has earned its seventh consecutive "A" grade from The Leapfrog Group for Fall 2018. Assigned to more than 2,600 hospitals across the nation twice annually, the Hospital Safety Score is the gold standard rating... - November 09, 2018 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Heart House New Jersey Launches Virtual Personal Concierge for Heart Failure Patients Using GoMo Health’s BehavioralRx® The Heart House, a New Jersey based cardiology practice, and GoMo Health today launched their digital Personal Concierge for patients with systolic and diastolic heart failure, including co-morbidities of diabetes, renal failure and smoking. The program integrates American Heart Association digital content. The... - November 09, 2018 - GoMo Health

HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Receives an "A" for Patient Safety HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes Swedish Medical Center’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States. - November 08, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

Medlantis and VEITHsymposium™ Sign Global Promotion Agreement for World’s-First Endovascular Surgical “Internet Point of Care CME” for Video On Oct. 10th 2018, Medlantis, a pioneer in digital multi-media education for physicians, technologists and nurses, signed a joint promotion agreement with VEITHsymposium™, the world’s leading academic medical conference and content creator for endovascular and vascular surgery. Medlantis... - November 08, 2018 - Medlantis Inc.

HCA/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Receives Multiple Healthgrades Awards Again Swedish Medical Center, a level I trauma center located in Englewood, CO, has been recognized for multiple specialty excellence awards and five-star achievements. - November 08, 2018 - Swedish Medical Center

Bad Cholesterol May be Our Best Friend by Uffe Ravnskov from Oasis Publishers Uffe Ravnskov and his team from Oasis Publishers announces ground-breaking research findings that counters the basic argument or general belief that bad cholesterol leads to heart diseases. Cholesterol is a fatty lipid found in all cells in our body and it is vital for the normal functioning of the... - November 03, 2018 - Oasis Publishers

Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Jennifer Hanna Now Seeing Patients at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates is pleased to announce a new provider has joined the team. Dr. Jennifer Hanna is now seeing patients at its location at The Medical Center of Aurora. “The addition of Dr. Jennifer Hanna to our cardiac team is a tremendous success,” said Ryan... - October 31, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

CardioVascular Coalition Commends Bipartisan Lawmakers for Warning Against Proposed Cuts to Revascularization Services CVC supports bipartisan group of lawmakers for signing letter to CMS opposing the proposed 30% cut in the CY 2019 Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule. - October 19, 2018 - CardioVascular Coalition

Can't Smell Anything? This Clinical Trial May Give You Hope. We often take for granted the ability to smell, but people with a diminished sense of smell or who have lost this sense completely know that this ability is linked to our overall quality of life. It is a major contributor to our ability to taste food, and people who lose their sense of smell often lose their appetite. This clinical trial may give them hope. - October 15, 2018 - Foundation for Regenerative Medicine

GD Announces New Case Study: Overdose Outcomes Improve with Telemedicine This crisis has now reached epidemic proportions. Furthermore, overdose patients are at significant risk of repeat visits to the ED as they are often discharged within 24 hours. With limited resources to afford outpatient treatment, many relapse almost immediately. This perpetual cycle of overdosing... - October 09, 2018 - GD (General Devices)