Move Management Company Essential Next Steps Makes a Move of Its Own

“Essential Next Steps has experienced substantial client growth over the past few years,” said owner and Certified Relocation and Transition Specialist Jon Harlig. “Though we are mostly known for our senior transition services, we wanted to highlight our skills as move management specialists for every stage of life.”



The company recently launched its redesigned website created by Christy Price Web Design which provides a clear outline of its additional offerings including the relocation of empty-nesters, corporations, families in marital transition and more. Plus, the site offers information about its other specialized services such as the decluttering and organizing of homes, offices and other workspaces.



“We call ourselves your high-touch, hands-on move management team,” said Harlig. “We are involved with every detail of the move. We anticipate issues you may have not, so your move or organizing project is seamless.”



Using modern fonts, bright colors and eye-appealing design techniques, the website features a new logo and a look that embodies a clean, contemporary feel. The site’s architecture focuses on user experience to create an easy to navigate resource that acts as the company’s flagship marketing piece. To learn more about Essential Next Steps and the company’s mission, visit



https://g.page/essential-next-steps?gm or visit their social media sites on Facebook and Instagram.



Jon Harlig

(512) 215-0383



https://essentialnextsteps.com



