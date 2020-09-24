Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "RAVEN" by C.M Neary

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 24, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About "RAVEN": Raven has always been considered a strange boy in the town of Black Path Valley. He fears the townspeople will find out his secret. There are already whispers. The day the storm came when his father saw the red in the sky, he knew the Makers were coming.
Raven is taken to the Lime Stone Cottage where the silver mirror has lain dormant since his mother’s death. As he enters inside the mirror into the Meadows, he enters into a strange world filled with darkness and misery, meeting stranger folk along the way. When he starts to read his mother’s diary, the truth of who he really is comes to light.
With the help of new allies and friends, Raven starts a journey to retrieve the curse that rightfully belongs to him - or will the Makers get to him first?
"RAVEN" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 254 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940147
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.5 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08HJNC4K3
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/RAVEN
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About C.M Neary
C M Neary (Christina Neary) has been writing for over 10 years. She has completed a course in Publication for Creative Writing in Maynooth University in Ireland, 2013. She has also completed a Gothic literature course at Manchester Metropolitan University in 2016 and a Self-Publishing course at the online Writing College in 2016. Christina has self-published her first children’s book called Cobs.
You can find Christina on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. She is in the process of completing a trilogy of Young Adult books, as well as her first novel. She is also working on two Children’s illustrated books and two Middle-Grade books.
Web: viewauthor.at/CMNEARY
Facebook: CMNeary18
Instagram: @cmneary_19
#cmneary
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002