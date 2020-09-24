Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "RAVEN" by C.M Neary

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "RAVEN" – a fantasy thriller by C.M Neary.

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 24, 2020 --(



Raven is taken to the Lime Stone Cottage where the silver mirror has lain dormant since his mother’s death. As he enters inside the mirror into the Meadows, he enters into a strange world filled with darkness and misery, meeting stranger folk along the way. When he starts to read his mother’s diary, the truth of who he really is comes to light.



With the help of new allies and friends, Raven starts a journey to retrieve the curse that rightfully belongs to him - or will the Makers get to him first?



"RAVEN" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 254 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800940147

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.5 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08HJNC4K3

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/RAVEN

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About C.M Neary

C M Neary (Christina Neary) has been writing for over 10 years. She has completed a course in Publication for Creative Writing in Maynooth University in Ireland, 2013. She has also completed a Gothic literature course at Manchester Metropolitan University in 2016 and a Self-Publishing course at the online Writing College in 2016. Christina has self-published her first children’s book called Cobs.



You can find Christina on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. She is in the process of completing a trilogy of Young Adult books, as well as her first novel. She is also working on two Children’s illustrated books and two Middle-Grade books.



Web: viewauthor.at/CMNEARY

Facebook: CMNeary18

Instagram: @cmneary_19

#cmneary



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Oxford, United Kingdom, September 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About "RAVEN": Raven has always been considered a strange boy in the town of Black Path Valley. He fears the townspeople will find out his secret. There are already whispers. The day the storm came when his father saw the red in the sky, he knew the Makers were coming.Raven is taken to the Lime Stone Cottage where the silver mirror has lain dormant since his mother’s death. As he enters inside the mirror into the Meadows, he enters into a strange world filled with darkness and misery, meeting stranger folk along the way. When he starts to read his mother’s diary, the truth of who he really is comes to light.With the help of new allies and friends, Raven starts a journey to retrieve the curse that rightfully belongs to him - or will the Makers get to him first?"RAVEN" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 254 pagesISBN-13: 9781800940147Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.5 x 19.8 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B08HJNC4K3Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/RAVENPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About C.M NearyC M Neary (Christina Neary) has been writing for over 10 years. She has completed a course in Publication for Creative Writing in Maynooth University in Ireland, 2013. She has also completed a Gothic literature course at Manchester Metropolitan University in 2016 and a Self-Publishing course at the online Writing College in 2016. Christina has self-published her first children’s book called Cobs.You can find Christina on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. She is in the process of completing a trilogy of Young Adult books, as well as her first novel. She is also working on two Children’s illustrated books and two Middle-Grade books.Web: viewauthor.at/CMNEARYFacebook: CMNeary18Instagram: @cmneary_19#cmnearyAbout Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing