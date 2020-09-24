Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Only Fools and Horsepower" by John Nevill

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Only Fools and Horsepower" – a truck driving memoir by John Nevill.

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 24, 2020 --(



Told in a light-hearted but down to earth manner, Only Fools and Horsepower is a true account of working life on the road as an international truck driver. It describes the nuts and bolts of daily life for the people employed to haul commercial goods between countries on two continents.



The drivers and their lives and well-being are constantly affected by petty bureaucracy, politics, corruption, crime and violence, extremes of weather, natural and man-made disasters – even revolutions and war.



Starting in 1985 and ending at the beginning of the Gulf War in 1990, these are stories of a demanding way of life during the time of the Chernobyl disaster, the break-up of Yugoslavia, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Romanian revolution and the final collapse of Soviet Communism – including the chaos and lawlessness brought about by these events.



"Only Fools and Horsepower" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 226 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653934

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.3 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08HKNMSVZ

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/OFAH

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

