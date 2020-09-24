Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Sticks and Stones: A Childhood Memoir" by Ambrose Martin

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Sticks and Stones: A Childhood Memoir" by Ambrose Martin.

Four had to sleep in a tin shed even in the harshest of winters, and the toilet was the fields which surrounded the shack.



It's a story of coping with hardship, where money was scarce. They were poor but they didn't see themselves as being poor because they didn't know any other way. They had each other and a rich friendship which helped them through.



"Sticks and Stones: A Childhood Memoir" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 222 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653965

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.4 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08FNFTM34

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/STST

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



