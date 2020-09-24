Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Sticks and Stones: A Childhood Memoir" by Ambrose Martin

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 24, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About "Sticks and Stones: A Childhood Memoir": Sticks and Stones is a childhood memoir, it tells the true story of Ambrose Martin being one of a family of seven children raised in a stone shack which had only two rooms and was devoid of any modern day facilities, in rural Northern Ireland.
Four had to sleep in a tin shed even in the harshest of winters, and the toilet was the fields which surrounded the shack.
It's a story of coping with hardship, where money was scarce. They were poor but they didn't see themselves as being poor because they didn't know any other way. They had each other and a rich friendship which helped them through.
"Sticks and Stones: A Childhood Memoir" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 222 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653965
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.4 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08FNFTM34
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/STST
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
