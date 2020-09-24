Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Kansas Self Storage Facility

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

The sale is an example of the current trend for existing storage owners to build scale through the acquisition of stabilized facilities, as the buyer owns other facilities. The facility went under contract within 2 weeks of full market exposure, largely due to the expansion capability of the facility and the attractive curb appeal of the property. The facility commanded the highest rents in the market and still maintained economic occupancy in the high 90’s.



Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030.



Larry Goldman, CCIM, of Goldman Investment Advisors, facilitated the sale of Dad's Self Storage in Arkansas City, Kansas which sold to INOSTF, LLC of Wichita, Kansas. The sale closed August 2020. Dad's Self Storage offers 15,268 rentable square feet of storage and sits on 3.5 acres.

The sale is an example of the current trend for existing storage owners to build scale through the acquisition of stabilized facilities, as the buyer owns other facilities. The facility went under contract within 2 weeks of full market exposure, largely due to the expansion capability of the facility and the attractive curb appeal of the property. The facility commanded the highest rents in the market and still maintained economic occupancy in the high 90's.

Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property.

