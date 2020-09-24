Knowledge Anywhere Introduces the Next Innovation in Corporate Content Distribution

Press Releases Knowledge Anywhere Press Release

Located in the Seattle area since 1998, Knowledge Anywhere creates and deploys easy-to-use, performance-based eLearning tools to make the transfer of knowledge more flexible, effective and engaging across organizations large and small. With end-to-end training solutions, including Learning Management Systems (LMS) and Course Development, Knowledge Anywhere is focused on a customer-centric approach, strategizing and assisting organizations as they leverage eLearning to engage, enable, and inspire their workforces and beyond. Seattle, WA, September 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Knowledge Anywhere is excited to announce its newest product, Conveyor. A smart Learning Content Distribution System (LCDS), Conveyor will allow organizations to manage training content from a single, central location and easily share access to updated courses with third-party systems. For those with corporate training, this new tool solves a variety of long-held problems within the online training industry. Not only does this bypass many versioning and licensing bureaucracies, it also allows for controlled access and distribution for content creators, who may want to monetize their courses, share courses freely with business associates, automatically update sent courses, secure intellectual property, and upload SCORM compliant material into a Learning Management System (LMS).“After 22 years in the corporate training world, countless clients and coworkers have consistently talked about problems that Conveyor can now help solve. By listening to the people who know training best, we truly believe this product can help training professionals take control of their eLearning content in a stress-free way.” - Charlie Gillette, Knowledge Anywhere Founder“An innovative new solution to real industry problems – I love the idea of Conveyor and how it makes it easier to manage content that may need to exist in many systems.” - Craig Weiss, Founder of FindAnLMS and The Craig Weiss GroupRight now, Knowledge Anywhere is offering a limited time, free trial of Conveyor’s services. No commitments or credit cards necessary.Conveyor will join Knowledge Anywhere’s growing list of products. Besides a comprehensive and easy-to-use LMS, Knowledge Anywhere also has a suite of innovative applications and eLearning tools. Scormify serves as an instantaneous application that allows users to quickly convert their documents and videos into SCORM compliant material that is ready to upload into any LMS. QuickQuiz quickly creates, manages, and deploys quizzes directly through Slack.About Knowledge AnywhereLocated in the Seattle area since 1998, Knowledge Anywhere creates and deploys easy-to-use, performance-based eLearning tools to make the transfer of knowledge more flexible, effective and engaging across organizations large and small. With end-to-end training solutions, including Learning Management Systems (LMS) and Course Development, Knowledge Anywhere is focused on a customer-centric approach, strategizing and assisting organizations as they leverage eLearning to engage, enable, and inspire their workforces and beyond. Contact Information Knowledge Anywhere

