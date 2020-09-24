CareerSprints' Premium Site Membership Plan, an Excellent Learning Platform for PMP, Scrum, Agile, Lean, DevOps and Kanban Aspirants

Press Releases Career Sprints Press Release

CareerSprints Premium Site membership plan, a tool for PMP, Scrum, Agile, Lean, DevOps and Kanban enthusiasts to constantly acquire knowledge and stay abreast of the latest developments in the industry.

New York, NJ, September 24, 2020 --



With all this content, the CareerSprints Premium Site membership serves as a one stop shop for all your content related to project management, product development and software management.



Briefly here are the advantages of signing up for the CareerSprints Premium Site Membership:



Benefits of becoming a CareerSprints site member.



1. Access to Foundational Certification in Agile Scrum (FCAS) Exam.

2. Access to Foundational Certification in DevOps (FCDO) Exam.

3. Access to Kanban certification exam (FCKB Exam).

4. Access to Scrum Webinar videos.

5. Access to additional Scrum videos and videos such as the "Role of the Scrum Master".

6. Access to Scrum FAQs (these are questions and answers related to Scrum Implementation).

7. Access to Scrum Interview Questions Document.

8. Access to 2 Scrum Master Sample Papers (200 questions).

9. Access to DevOps Foundation Course.

10. PMP Virtual Class Videos.

11. PDUs for each of these courses (claim towards your PMP).

12. Email access with a trainer for any doubts related to Scrum/DevOps implementation.

13. Access to CareerSprints blog.

14. Access to all future videos and blog posts by CareerSprints related to Scrum, Agile, DevOps, and Kanban.



You'll get a lifetime membership to the CareerSprints Site Membership at a cost of 9.99 USD only.



They also keep adding new content to the CareerSprints Premium Site Membership so you'll always have something new to learn.



Rohit Gupta

+1-647-642-4350



www.careersprints.com



