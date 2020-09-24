Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Xitron Press Release

Receive press releases from Xitron: By Email RSS Feeds: Xitron Navigator DFE Receives Coveted InterTech™ Technology Award

Third consecutive year a Global Graphics Group company is recognized.

Ann Arbor, MI, September 24, 2020 --



Navigator DFE is a customizable, brandable, browser-based user interface for processing print jobs through any number of today’s high-speed digital and inkjet presses. Adaptable to the underlying technology of printhead selection, drive electronics and engine controls, Navigator DFE allows operators to prepare their job runs, manage the color accuracy, and drive the press at full rated speed, even when variable data is present on every page. Easy spot color matching functionality surpasses what is achievable through standard print drivers.



Based on the fast and accurate Harlequin Host Renderer RIP from Global Graphics software, Navigator DFE is a scalable solution designed to handle almost any high-speed press requirement. Existing Navigator DFE implementations include single color, multi-color, multi-printhead, single sided and duplex imaging conditions, found in transactional, label, and direct mail applications.



Navigator DFE is available to digital press OEMs who want to bring their press to market faster, and as an aftermarket add on for many Memjet Northstar and Sirius-based short to mid-run printers as well as HP FI-1000 based systems. Xitron is further developing the platform, adding support for a selection of printheads from manufacturers such as XAAR, Kyocera, Toshiba, Ricoh, Fuji Dimatix, and Konica Minolta, among others.



“We are extremely excited to receive this prestigious award from PRINTING United Alliance,” said Karen Crews, President of Xitron. “To be recognized by this body speaks directly to our commitment to innovative development and to the printing industry we endeavor to support.” James Workman, Vice President, Technology and Research, PRINTING United Alliance added, “The judges were won over by Navigator DFE’s ability to handle virtually any high-speed press requirement, including color accuracy, and expect its availability to quicken the pace of press development.”



PRINTING United Alliance is the new entity borne of the recent merger between Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) and Printing Industries of America (PIA). It is the largest, most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the United States.



In 2018, ScreenPro™ from Global Graphics software received an InterTech™ Technology Award for an innovative screening engine designed to maximize the performance of digital printers. In 2019 the groundbreaking PrintFlat™ technology, which improves the output quality of high-speed inkjet presses, was also honored.



About Xitron

Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry’s most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers’ investments. In addition, Xitron’s pressroom workflow solutions extend the functionality of press consoles from several industry-leading press manufacturers. Xitron’s Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow solutions are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems, Xitron engineers continue to develop solutions for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, and digital presses. With shipments of more than 35,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer in the market and is a subsidiary of Global Graphics PLC.



Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.



Note to Editors:

If you need photos to accompany this release contact Bret Farrah at Xitron, 734-794-1334.



Bret Farrah

734-913-8080



www.xitron.com



