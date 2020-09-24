Press Releases Custom Adventure Games Press Release

Receive press releases from Custom Adventure Games: By Email RSS Feeds: Custom Adventure Games Will Host Its First Socially Distanced Halloween Adventure

Custom Adventure Games, a New Orleans-based company, will be hosting a city-wide escape game adventure on Halloween night, designed so that players can complete the challenges while remaining safe and socially distant from other participants.

New Orleans, LA, September 24, 2020 --(



The event, titled “Through the Looking Glass” and themed after Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, will require teams to interact only with their own mobile devices as they play the game and proceed to each physical location.



“Halloween is such a huge celebration in New Orleans,” said Cassie Carreras, the company’s founder and lead game designer. “Between parades, balls, bar crawls, and big parties throughout the city, most of our typical events involve being packed together with lots of people. It’s how we prefer it, but obviously it’s not safe to do right now. And with major cancellations like Krewe of Boo and Voodoo Fest, people are looking for other ways to celebrate and have a good time.



“In a regular escape room, you might touch 20-30 items and surfaces in the course of the game. It’s a huge challenge to keep a design like that safe in this environment, though some operators have definitely taken that on. With a city-wide event that uses a digital platform, players can easily move through the game outside and work on the puzzle challenges from a safe distance.”



The event will take place Halloween night, October 31, 2020, beginning near Crescent Park and proceeding to several locations throughout the Marigny/Bywater. Tickets for the event are on sale through Eventbrite and the company website, customadventuregames.com. Early Registration tickets are on sale for $45 during the month of September. In October, general registration tickets will be sold for $55.



“I’m excited to see how our players take to the new design, and I’m so glad we can offer a fun event for people during these crazy times,” said Carreras. New Orleans, LA, September 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With COVID 19 causing concerns about typical Halloween night activities, Custom Adventure Games set out to provide a safe and fun-filled alternative. The company hosts live-action, escape room style games in which players complete puzzle challenges and follow clues at several locations throughout the city. In the past, players would need to work with physical puzzles or props, but for their upcoming Halloween game the company moved all of its clues to a digital format.The event, titled “Through the Looking Glass” and themed after Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, will require teams to interact only with their own mobile devices as they play the game and proceed to each physical location.“Halloween is such a huge celebration in New Orleans,” said Cassie Carreras, the company’s founder and lead game designer. “Between parades, balls, bar crawls, and big parties throughout the city, most of our typical events involve being packed together with lots of people. It’s how we prefer it, but obviously it’s not safe to do right now. And with major cancellations like Krewe of Boo and Voodoo Fest, people are looking for other ways to celebrate and have a good time.“In a regular escape room, you might touch 20-30 items and surfaces in the course of the game. It’s a huge challenge to keep a design like that safe in this environment, though some operators have definitely taken that on. With a city-wide event that uses a digital platform, players can easily move through the game outside and work on the puzzle challenges from a safe distance.”The event will take place Halloween night, October 31, 2020, beginning near Crescent Park and proceeding to several locations throughout the Marigny/Bywater. Tickets for the event are on sale through Eventbrite and the company website, customadventuregames.com. Early Registration tickets are on sale for $45 during the month of September. In October, general registration tickets will be sold for $55.“I’m excited to see how our players take to the new design, and I’m so glad we can offer a fun event for people during these crazy times,” said Carreras. Contact Information Custom Adventure Games

Cassie Carreras

(779) 707-1789



customadventuregames.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Custom Adventure Games