North Coast Repertory Theatre

Same Time, Next Year at North Coast Repertory Theatre


Solana Beach, CA, September 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Same Time, Next Year by Bernard Slade.

David Ellenstein directed married actors Katie MacNichol and Bruce Turk on North Coast Rep’s mainstage, adhering to all mandated safety and testing procedures under the SAG New Media Agreement. The actors are wed to each other, adding a layer of intimacy to the story. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett and costumes by Elisa Benzoni and Hair/Wigs by Peter Herman. Cinematographer/editor Aaron Rumley filmed the show during tech and final rehearsal. Settle into a cozy spot and surrender to the buoyant charms of Same Time, Next Year.

Same Time, Next Year will stream on Showtix4U.com October 21 through November 15. Tickets are $34 and can be purchased at (858) 481-1055
Contact Information
North Coast Repertory Theatre
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
Contact
http://www.northcoastrep.org

