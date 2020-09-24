Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Loveforce International Releases Love, Talk, Role, 3 Crosses and a Sweet Soul Woman

Loveforce International is releasing five new singles by five different recording artists and hosting a book giveaway on Amazon this Friday, September 25th.

Santa Clarita, CA, September 24, 2020 --(



The records released this week are in two different themes. One theme is educational. Autumn Leaves “3 Crosses” is historical. Mixes historical and spiritual element to tell the story of the conquistadors conquering indigenous peoples in North and South America in the name of their king and their religion. While not strictly historical, “I’m Taking Roll” by Alternative Rockers Teacherz talks about an educational subject, taking roll and in this serio-comic song Teacherz adds the element of incessant inane Public Address announcements sprinkled throughout the song.



The other theme of the week is love. Billy Ray Charles “Sweet Soul Woman” is a love song for the ordinary, middle aged women of the world. While Covid 19’s “I Love U” talks about the darker side of love. inRchild’s “Talk to Me” tells the story of Rocky, who is in love with Rachel. He has seen her get her heart broken by other boys and the song is his attempt to convince her to give romance with him a try.



The e-book being given away this week is as eclectic as the colorful array of songs released. The Loveforce International Reader 3, features eight different stories by three different authors. It includes stories about a headless travel agent, a juice fly, 3 pigs, a ghost train and global warming.



The e-book will be given away free on Amazon worldwide on Friday September 25th only. The singles will be available on Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Google Play, Tidal, iTunes, Media Net, iHeart Radio, You Tube Music, Instagram Stories, Napster, Pandora and Net Ease.



For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefirce at (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, September 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Friday September 25th Loveforce International Records will release five new singles. The singles will be “Sweet Soul Woman” by Billy Ray Charles, “3 Crosses” by Autumn Leaves, “I Love You” by Covid 19, “Talk to Me” by inRchild and “I’m Taking Roll” by Teacherz. The e-book The Loveforce International Reader Volume 3 will be given away on Amazon in honor of these 5 new releases.The records released this week are in two different themes. One theme is educational. Autumn Leaves “3 Crosses” is historical. Mixes historical and spiritual element to tell the story of the conquistadors conquering indigenous peoples in North and South America in the name of their king and their religion. While not strictly historical, “I’m Taking Roll” by Alternative Rockers Teacherz talks about an educational subject, taking roll and in this serio-comic song Teacherz adds the element of incessant inane Public Address announcements sprinkled throughout the song.The other theme of the week is love. Billy Ray Charles “Sweet Soul Woman” is a love song for the ordinary, middle aged women of the world. While Covid 19’s “I Love U” talks about the darker side of love. inRchild’s “Talk to Me” tells the story of Rocky, who is in love with Rachel. He has seen her get her heart broken by other boys and the song is his attempt to convince her to give romance with him a try.The e-book being given away this week is as eclectic as the colorful array of songs released. The Loveforce International Reader 3, features eight different stories by three different authors. It includes stories about a headless travel agent, a juice fly, 3 pigs, a ghost train and global warming.The e-book will be given away free on Amazon worldwide on Friday September 25th only. The singles will be available on Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Google Play, Tidal, iTunes, Media Net, iHeart Radio, You Tube Music, Instagram Stories, Napster, Pandora and Net Ease.For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefirce at (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company