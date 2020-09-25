Systweak Software Launches “ABCD Drawing: Learn with fun” for Android



Learning app by Systweak Software lets your kids have fun while learning the alphabet and drawing.

Jaipur, India, September 25, 2020



The app has three modules Learn Alphabet, Musical Drawing, and Practice Writing.



● The Learn Alphabet not only helps your kid identify the alphabet but also teaches how to speak them correctly.

● Drawing module includes draw, erase and learn color names. Each color has a distinctive sound associated with it, which also provides an audio clue for the child to identify each color.

● The Practice Writing module helps your child learn capital ABCD, small ABCD, and numbers (0-9).



ABCD Drawing: Learn with fun -Features



● Beautiful and intuitive interface.

● Action sounds and wonderful animations.

● Helps in learning colors.

● Learn to write alphabets and numbers.

● Ad-free app.



“We have been thinking about developing an interactive and engaging app for kids under 5 years of age since long. After several recommendations from our clients, we settled on an idea to develop an app that can help toddlers to learn basics like alphabets with sound, colors and lately, help them write numbers and alphabets. We came out with ABCD Drawing: Learn with fun app for Android, and gave it a shot," said Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Product Development, Systweak Software.



“Our mission is to create apps or software that can meet user’s basic needs. ABCD Drawing: Learn with fun app is for Android users for now and we hope to expand it on other platforms sooner. I am happy to have a team of proficient developers who always put the best of their efforts and come up with something unique every time.” -Mr Shrishail Rana, CEO and Founder, Systweak Software.



For more information, you can check out the Google Play Store link of the app

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.abcddrawing



