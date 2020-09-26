Price Edge Included in Forrester's Now Tech: B2B Pricing, Q3 2020

Press Releases Price Edge Press Release

Stockholm, Sweden, September 26, 2020 --(



“I’m pleased to find Price Edge included in the latest Forrester Now Tech report on B2B pricing. It’s about time that B2B enterprises started considering adopting a pricing solution on a larger scale. I anticipate this report helps potential customers analyse and understand this market better and the potential of implementing a B2B pricing solution,” said Rickard Glamsjö, CEO and co-founder of Price Edge.



Utilized by some of the world’s leading companies, Price Edge’s technology enables company-wide price transformations leading to increased margins, more efficient pricing operations, and more satisfied customers. Price Edge’s primary offer is a cloud-based PO&M solution that makes it dramatically simpler for B2B and B2C enterprises of all sizes to set and manage optimal prices.



The Forrester report referenced in this press release is: "Now Tech: B2B Pricing, Q3 2020” published on August 31, 2020.



About Price Edge

Established in 2014 in Sweden, Price Edge has developed the dream pricing software - a cloud-based price optimization & management software for enterprises, which gives them access to new pricing strategies and more flexibility than ever before. Price Edge’s vision is to become and stay the leading price optimization & management solution provider by offering a more flexible and easier to use product than all other options in the market.



Frank Melander

+46 8 120 58 528



priceedge.eu



