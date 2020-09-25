CS Energy Named One of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CS Energy Press Release

Ranked 7th in Medium Companies by NJBIZ.

Edison, NJ, September 25, 2020



The nominees were selected based on confidential employee surveys. CS Energy’s employees described and rated several factors that ultimately drove the company’s placement on the list, including providing paid time off for volunteer work, allowing flexible work schedules, and offering parental leave for both men and women. Respondents also mentioned enjoying various team-building events that the company sponsors on a regular basis. CS Energy’s focus on safety is a large part of its success, as the company provides safety incentives for going above and beyond in the workplace and includes a full day of safety training during the weeklong employee onboarding process.



“This award came as a result of our staff’s responses,” shared Matthew Skidmore, CEO of CS Energy. “Our employees are the ones who feel that CS Energy is a great place to work, and that makes all of the efforts we put into our programs and initiatives worth it. That’s also what makes this award so important to us: it’s honest, positive feedback from our employees.”



Being named one of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work comes at a time of strategic growth for CS Energy. The company expanded its team by 20 percent in 2019 and plans to continue its growth in 2020 and beyond. The team has completed several major solar projects this year, including the largest solar plant in New Jersey. CS Energy has been adding employees throughout 2020 and is currently hiring in several fields: https://www.csenergy.com/careers/.



Maureen McHale

1-732-860-4660



https://csenergy.com



