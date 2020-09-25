Local Rotary Club of Westerville Hosts “Rotary Honors Veterans 5K Walk/Run” Supporting the National Nonprofit SEALKIDS

Press Releases SEALKIDS Press Release

Each year the Rotary Club of Westerville chooses one beneficiary and this year they have chosen to support the national nonprofit, SEALKIDS. SEALKIDS, through its programs, supports the children of Naval Special Warfare—everyday kids living in extraordinary circumstances. This encompassing approach of academic testing, tutoring, therapy, advocacy, and enrichment fosters the success and well-being of the child, critically reducing family stresses and ultimately keeping today’s Navy SEAL in the fight.



“The Rotary Club of Westerville has a long history of supporting veteran organizations, and once we discovered the amazing and individualized program SEALKIDS provides the children of Naval Special Warfare, we immediately wanted to get involved. SEALKIDS is the only organization in the world solely focused on helping the children of Navy SEALs, and we are privileged to support this very impactful organization.” -Tom Shaver, Past President, Rotary Club of Westerville



Participants can register to join the race for $35 and children under 10 years old can register for $27.50.

Blair Bonifield

571-439-0427



http://www.rotaryhonorsvets5k.org/home---------------------------.html

https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/AnyCity/westervilleveterans5k



