Running News
Go the distance with the latest news about running equipment and technology, marathons, training events, fundraising efforts and sponsorships. Learn about companies involved in developing products and services for runners.
Marathon Adventures Announces Second White Continent Triathlon to be Held in Antarctica in January 2027
Building on the success of the inaugural White Continent Triathlon in December 2025, the first swim/bike/run triathlon ever held in Antarctica. In spite of grueling weather conditions encountered in December 2025, the date for the second White Continent Triathlon has been announced. The event is scheduled for January 18, 2027. - May 27, 2026 - Marathon Adventures
47th Annual Minute Man Race Returns to Westport’s Compo Beach on April 26
Long-standing community tradition supports local nonprofits - April 20, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
TriMkt Launches “Your Next Arena” Campaign Focused on Athlete to Career Transition
TriMkt, a marketing and sales consulting firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has launched a new thought leadership campaign focused on the successful transition of collegiate athletes into the corporate world. The initiative, titled “Your Next Arena: From College Athletics to the Corporate... - March 29, 2026 - TriMkt
5th Annual Shamrock’n the Harbor 5K/12K Showcases Breathtaking Mt. Rainier Views from the Narrows Bridge
This family-friendly 5K/12K run-walk offers scenic trail routes and various participation options, including a virtual run, and breathtaking views from the Narrows Bridge. The Shamrock’n run features chip timing, bagpipe tribute opening ceremony, Irish music throughout the day, refreshment stations, a St. Paddy’s Day costume trot, a finish line party, free downloadable photos, participant swag including a performance T-shirt and medal, and a custom fleece blanket giveaway for early registrants. - March 06, 2026 - Greater Gig Harbor Foundation
Trackspikes.Co® & Pacific World Marketing, LLC Partner to Bring Athlete-Driven Innovation to the Track / Newly Licensed Patented Product Trackspikes® Shield Covers
Trackspikes.Co , Pacific World Marketing, LLC, and Inventor/Track Coach Client Randall E of Glen Burnie, MD launch newly licensed Trackspikes® Shield Covers - Designed by and for Track Athletes, the Shield Covers deliver off-track protection like never before; Easily slip on the shield cover over any pair of Track spikes to allow immediate and SAFE walking off the track and on hard surfaces, preventing falls and preserving your spikes with every step. - December 19, 2025 - Pacific World Marketing
CGI Federal Partners with EX2 Adventures to Support Local Charity Through the 2025 Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series
EX2 Adventures is proud to announce that CGI Federal is serving as the Charity Matching Partner for the 2025 Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series, Northern Virginia’s premier trail running series. Through this partnership, CGI Federal is matching up to $5,000 in participant... - December 10, 2025 - EX2 Adventures
New Life Ranch’s Annual “Flint & Steel” Trail Series Returns — Now With Endurance MTB Ride & Full Retreat Weekend
New Life Ranch invites runners, riders, and families to race like never before at the 8th annual Flint & Steel: Trail Series. What began as a single trail run has grown into a full outdoor endurance experience, now expanding to include a endurance mountain bike ride and an optional weekend retreat. Every mile supports the Mission 19:14 Scholarship Fund, helping send kids to camp and encounter the love of Jesus. - November 30, 2025 - New Life Ranch
Nashville Selected as Host of 2034 Special Olympics USA Games
Thousands of athletes will come to Nashville to compete and showcase inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities in 2034. - October 29, 2025 - Special Olympics Tennessee
12 Wheelchair Runners from SHSG Charitable Trust Took Part in the Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon 2025
Serve Humanity Serve God Charitable Trust announced that 12 wheelchair athletes participated in the 5 km race at the Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon 2025. Their participation showcased courage, promoted inclusion, and reinforced the principle that sports are accessible to all. The Trust continues its efforts to empower differently-abled individuals, breaking barriers and inspiring the community through determination and resilience. - October 16, 2025 - Serve Humanity Serve God Charitable Trust
MSH Medals Launches On-Demand Merchandise Platform to Create Year-Round Revenue & Engagement for Race Directors
MSH Medals has launched an On-Demand Merchandise Platform to help race directors boost year-round engagement and revenue without inventory risk. The platform offers custom race-themed gear, seasonal releases, and exclusive designs, keeping events visible and runners connected long after race day. Available now nationwide. - August 19, 2025 - MSH Medals
Future Footwear Technology Launches Soulsfeng Pathfinder Olive Green Running Sneaker – Purpose-Built for Peace, Performance, and the Road Ahead
Future Footwear Technology has launched the Soulsfeng Pathfinder Olive Green Running Sneaker, a purpose-driven road running shoe designed for both high-performance and peace advocacy. Featuring a unique circular rubber outsole pattern for grip and rebound, an ultra-lightweight build, and advanced cushioning, this running sneaker offers powerful support for runners who move with intention. Available now at Soulsfeng.com. - April 09, 2025 - Future Footwear Technology Corporation
The Leg Gym: Transform Your Body in 10 Minutes a Day
A Wearable Lower-Body Training Device That Amplifies Every Workout — Launching on Kickstarter March 25, 2025 - March 25, 2025 - The Leg Gym
DJ Hustle Takes on the Las Vegas Rock 'N' Roll 10K: a Celebration of Health, Hustle, and Community Giving
DJ Hustle is known for rocking the turntables, but he also knows the importance of staying healthy and giving back to the community. Recently, he took on the Las Vegas Rock 'N' Roll 10K, combining his passion for fitness with his commitment to making a difference. - February 26, 2025 - HustleEvents
Front Runners Atlanta Announces 35th Annual Pride Run ATL
Front Runners Atlanta (FRATL) today announced the official schedule and event details for the 2025 Pride Run ATL race. Recognized as the first LGBTQIA+ run in Atlanta history, this yearly event celebrates people and organizations making a difference in the community while raising funds for non-profit programs that provide HIV prevention and care services. The 2025 race will be held on Sunday, June 1 at 8:00 AM in Piedmont Park. - February 26, 2025 - Pride Run ATL
JEM Wellness Brands Presents: How to Get Heart Strong and Spring Break Ready in Milwaukee with Data & Scientific Assessments
Two-Day Event Will Provide Free Access to Body Comp Assessments and State-of-the-Art Core Strength Equipment to Improve Your Abs and Assets. - February 22, 2025 - JEM Wellness Brands
Better-Bracket.com Unveils New Pool: College Football Playoffs 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game of the College Football Playoff. Simply create a "College Football Playoffs 2024" pool on Better-Bracket.com and share it with your friends. - December 08, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Better-Bracket.com Launches New Pool: The NBA Cup 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game starting with the NBA Cup Round of 8. Simply create a "NBA Cup 2024" pool on Better Bracket and share it with your friends. - December 05, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
In Honor of National Epilepsy Month, Inventor of the Sports Bra, Lisa Lindahl, Releases Audiobook of “Unleash the Girls,” Highlighting Groundbreaking Invention
In “Unleash the Girls,” Lisa Lindahl—sports bra inventor and epilepsy advocate—shares her journey of overcoming the chronic condition to revolutionize women’s sports. Diagnosed with epilepsy at age four, Lisa credits her illness with fostering creativity and resilience. Her invention spawned a 9-billion-dollar global industry, transformed athletic wear, and empowered women worldwide. In celebration of National Epilepsy Month, the audiobook version of this inspiring memoir is now available. - November 01, 2024 - Bublish
Protein Rebel Launches Seawater Magnesium for Runners
U.K-based natural sports nutrition brand, Protein Rebel, has launched a seawater-sourced magnesium citrate powder for runners. - August 26, 2024 - Protein Rebel
2025 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Changes Location, Announces Additional Details
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon today announced that it will be changing locations from Arcadia Creek Festival Place to Bronson Park. The Kalamazoo-based organization also confirmed that it will be adding a Half Marathon Relay to its schedule for 2025. - August 05, 2024 - Zeigler Auto Group
Almaden Valley Athletic Club Beginner Triathlon for All Ages
The Almaden Valley Athletic Club (AVAC) announced the return of their TriAVAC Triathlon date as March 23, 2024. This community event is an introductory-level race for novices and a warm-up for veterans. AVAC plans to donate proceeds to Child Advocates of Silicon Valley (CASA), a Silicon Valley... - February 10, 2024 - Almaden Valley Athletic Club
100 Mile Club Welcomes Billie Jean Walker as Executive Director
100 Mile Club welcomes BJ Walker as its new Executive Director, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to lead the organization toward its mission of engaging and empowering students and families to achieve a healthy lifestyle through physical activity nationwide; preventing childhood inactivity and obesity, one child, one school, and one community at a time. - December 06, 2023 - 100 Mile Club
Sign Up Today: Cross the 2024 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Finish Line with Run Kalamazoo Distance Run Camp
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will be held Saturday May 4-5, 2024, returning to its former slot of the first weekend of the month. Run Kalamazoo’s 20-week Distance Run Camp - which provides training for those planning to participate in a spring running or walking event - will start Saturday, December 9, 2023 with a 13-week training camp starting February 3, 2024. - November 27, 2023 - Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon
UK Charity Opens Registration for Solidarity Race the Sahara Marathon 2024 in Aid of Saharawi Refugees in the Algerian Sahara
The London-based Sandblast charity, devoted solely to raising awareness of the Saharawis of Western Sahara and their self-determination struggle and empowering them through creative educational projects, announces the launch of the Sahara Marathon 2024 fundraiser for its Desert Voicebox project. Desert Voicebox is a early-educational after school project for Saharawi refugee children. By joining the run to raise £20,000, you will be hosted by a refugee family during your stay. - August 15, 2023 - Sandblast
Fitness Within Announces 5K Run to Benefit Green Berets
Operation Run To Heal 5K is a unique, fun, family-friendly event for all ages and abilities. You can Run, Walk or Ruck the course. There is a Beer Garden post event that features local breweries, live music, games and food. - August 09, 2023 - Fitness Within
Christine Conti Named IDEA Fitness Instructor of the Year 2023
Internationally known and sought-after speaker and best-selling author Christine Conti, M.Ed., BA is named the IDEA Fitness Instructor of the Year on July 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California at the IDEA World Awards. The IDEA World Fitness Awards are one of the biggest awards ceremonies in the... - July 17, 2023 - Christine Conti
Cykel Rack Unveils New Branding and Expands Product and Service Offerings
Cykel Rack, a pioneering company at the forefront of the cycling industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new branding and expanded range of products and services. With a clear vision of becoming the leading provider of cycling solutions, Cykel Rack is dedicated to meeting the needs of... - July 04, 2023 - Cykel Rack LLC
Inaugural Hippo Dash 5K & Family 1 Miler Community Scholarship Fundraiser Race in Hutto
Swim Bike Run Fun Events is pleased to announce the inaugural Hippo Dash 5K & Family 1 Miler Community Scholarship Fundraiser Race in Hutto, Texas. The event will support the Black Families of Hutto (BFOH) education and youth development scholarship fund for Hutto High School students while promoting fun and fitness. Participants of all ages are welcome to join the race and enjoy a scenic route, activities, and attractions. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. - June 29, 2023 - Swim Bike Run Fun Events
Live the Stryker Experience at the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will take place next month from Saturday, April 22 to Sunday, April 23, 2023. The 2-day event will include everything from a free PNC Kids’ Run and Health Expo on Saturday, to the highly popular Stryker Experience, and runs through iconic landmarks like the WMU football stadium, and more during the main race day event on Sunday. Plus, two newly added spirit stations: the Pickle Pit and the Donut Point for tons of family fun. - March 11, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Hosts "Back to the Basics" Panel featuring Tommie Runz at Gazelle Sports
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon today announced that it will be hosting the panel: Back to Basics, moderated by content creator Tommie Runz, on Friday, March 3, 2023 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Gazelle Sports Kalamazoo. The event is catered towards first-time runners, those returning to run events post-COVID, and veterans with the general public welcome to attend. - February 23, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
PAWS NY Named an Official Charity Partner of the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon
Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY has been named an Official Charity Partner for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, November 5. PAWS NY will be among more than 550 official charity partners providing thousands of runners the opportunity to run in the world’s... - February 21, 2023 - PAWS NY
National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program - 33 Years and Running
Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line with them in 2023. Training runs start at NIFS convenient downtown location Wednesday nights, February 1, – May 3, 2023 at 6 pm. Online registration is now open. The NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program... - December 07, 2022 - NIFS
Annual Garnet Valley Turkey Trot 5K With Cash And Prizes For Best Dressed, First Second, And Third Place Overall Winner
Kick off the Thanksgiving holiday with families from the tri-state area at the Garnet Valley Turkey Trot 5K and 1 miler at Garnet Valley High School, 552 Smithbridge Road, Glen Mills, PA, 19342 on Thursday, November 24 at 9:00 AM. This race will take place rain/snow or shine. For the 5K, $500 will... - November 22, 2022 - Healthy Kids Running Series
Ronald Maestas Honored as a Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Ronald Maestas of Las Vegas, New Mexico, has been honored as a Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Ronald Maestas Ronald Maestas is a former dean and professor at New Mexico Highlands... - November 16, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
The Lynne Cohen Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of the Kickin’ Cancer! 5K in Brentwood, LA on Nov. 13
Los Angeles-based Foundation for women's breast and ovarian cancer prevention invites participants to walk/run/stroll in support of their cutting-edge preventive care clinic at USC on November 13, 2022. - November 08, 2022 - Lynne Cohen Foundation
Inaugural Family-Friendly Sweetwater 5K with Big Cash Prizes for First, Second and Third Place Overall Winners
Families from the tri-state area are encouraged to kick off Fall and race at Sweetwater Riverdeck and Marina, 2780 7th Ave., Sweetwater, NJ on Sunday, October 15 at 9:00AM. All proceeds of the Sweetwater 5K support Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) and The Hammonton Rotary. HKRS programs ensure... - October 13, 2022 - Healthy Kids Running Series
St. George Marathon Runner Attempting to Set the Guinness World Record for the Fastest Female Marathon Time Dressed as a Book, to Raise Awareness Around Dyslexia
Reading for Life Southern Utah is proud to partner with avid marathon runner and children’s book author, Hannah Holt, in her attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the fastest female marathon runner dressed as a book at the St. George Marathon on October 1, 2022. - September 29, 2022 - Reading for Life Southern Utah
NAMI KDK 5K Run/Walk: The Race to End Stigma
NAMI KDK 5K Run/Walk The Race to End Stigma Saturday, October 8, 2022 9:00am Prairie Point Park in Oswego, IL Join NAMI KDK for a community event celebrating the efforts of The National Alliance on Mental Illness Kane-South, DeKalb and Kendall County to eradicate the stigma of mental illness. Come... - September 13, 2022 - NAMI-KDK
Brighton Fire Authority 9/11 Memorial Preserved by Rhino Shield of Michigan
The 9/11 Memorial at Brighton Fire Authority Main Headquarters has been encapsulated using a process that has sealed the steel memorial and protected it from corrosion and weather. The memorial was erected in 2011 in memory of the victims of the 9/11 attacks in New York, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon. - September 07, 2022 - Rhino Shield of Michigan
Team Arnav Foundation to Hold 3rd Annual Event
Public announcement telling folks to participate in a local event whose proceeds help eradicate pediatric osteosarcoma. - July 09, 2022 - Team Arnav Foundation
Healthy Kids Running Series Launches "Flavor Dash" with Celebrity Chef Aaron McCargo Jr.
A New Online Video Series Showcasing Easy & Healthy Recipes for Busy Families - July 06, 2022 - Healthy Kids Running Series
Exclusive Packages for the Running of the Bulls 2022
4-Day/3-Night Hotel Packages for the opening days of the Fiesta De San Fermín and the Running of the Bulls, Pamplona, Spain. - April 20, 2022 - Iberian Traveler
USA Track & Field Foundation and Healthy Kids Running Series Announce Partnership
Healthy Kids Running Series is excited to announce a partnership with the USA Track & Field Foundation for the new Run For All initiative. Run For All will bring the tried and true programming into underserved communities in urban areas, the Foundation is generously providing registration for... - April 07, 2022 - Healthy Kids Running Series
OnPoint 1-1 and GallantFew Presents Heroes of America Marathon
OnPoint 1-1 will present Heroes of America Marathon, taking place at National Infantry Museum on May 27 & 28, 2022, and featuring several guest speakers including Olympic Gold Medalist Jeff Galloway. OnPoint 1-1 is proud to bring Heroes of America Marathon to the Columbus area and National... - April 02, 2022 - OnPoint 1-1
Ontario Non-Profit Org Announces Partnership with Mixed Martial Artist Johnny Case
North Bay’s Ignite CHANGE is a local non-profit - and the work that they do supporting athletes dealing with mental health issues (anxiety, depression, etc) is recognized across North America. Research highlighting sports leadership and the positive impact that it can have on players is something that Ignite CHANGE has become well known for. - March 25, 2022 - The GM's Perspective
Healthy Kids Running Series Tackling Childhood Health Issues in Over 350 U.S. Towns & Cities
As pandemic restrictions lift and parents and children resume more of their activities, there’s one national nonprofit leading the charge to promote, educate and advocate for children to have a healthy and active lifestyle. Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) is a national nonprofit based in the Philly/tri-state area with over 350 participating U.S. cities and towns, and the organization is excited to announce that this year they will be expanding to Europe. - March 16, 2022 - Healthy Kids Running Series
Launch of the Austin’s PinkStrong Multisport Series for Women, SwimBikeRun Fun Events Combine Fitness, Camaraderie, Friends, and Fun Competition
SwimBikeRunFun Events has launched a new athletic multisport event series for women. Mixing fitness, friends, and camaraderie into a fun competition, PinkStrong is making Triathlons feel like soirees. The PinkStrong Multisport Race Series aims to bolster and strengthen Austin's community of female cyclists and runners. PinkStrong provides training plans for all of their events and helps reach & encourage women to train and complete multisport events like triathlons, duathlons & aquabike. - March 06, 2022 - Swim Bike Run Fun Events
Brianna Marie Foundation - Offering Hope to Unborn Babies and Their Families
Are you aware that you can operate on babies prior to birth and give unborn babies that have been diagnosed with a negative fetal diagnosis a chance to live a normal, healthy lifestyle. Parents Aran and Patrick Hissam started a non-profit called the Brianna Marie Foundation in honor of their daughter that passed away ten years ago from a fetal illness known as fetal hydrops. To date, the organization has raised over $550K and funds research around the world. - January 13, 2022 - Brianna Marie Foundation
PAWS NY Joins the 2022 United Airlines NYC Half as a Charity Partner
The organization has participated as a Charity Partner for the United Airlines NYC Half each year since 2016. - December 12, 2021 - PAWS NY
Hong Kong Electronic Artist Zight Releases New Single, "Everybody Keep Running"
Following his breakout single, "Fly Away," which has amassed over half a million views on YouTube, "Everybody Keep Running" is uplifting, unapologetic EDM that shares the same euphoric sounds as its anthemic predecessor. Featuring UK singer, Peter Forrest and stars South African runner, Sibusiso Madikizela in the music video, the collective work from global talents combines Dance music with athletics. - October 01, 2021 - B2 Holdings Ltd.