Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National

National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program — 30 Years and Running Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line in 2020. Training runs start at NIFS convenient downtown location Wednesday nights, January 22 - May 6, 2020, at 6 pm. Online registration is now open. Now in their 30th year, the NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program... - November 19, 2019 - NIFS

11 Year Old Breaks World Record – Finishes the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) 50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club

6AM Run Aims to Close 2019 Strong Come meet 6AM Run CEO and Founder Hami. Say hello to Rob who creates the content, and lastly meet new VP of Business Development Tim. The 6AM Run team will make its 1st ever stop at the Marine Corps Marathon Expo in DC on 10/25-10/26, Booth #113. Next up on 10/31-11/2 is the TCS NYC Marathon Expo, Booth #415. 6AM Run closes Marathon season on November 22 and 23 at the Philadelphia Marathon Expo, booth #200. - October 21, 2019 - 6AM Run LLC

Dr. Clayton Lawrence Honored by the United States Vice President Dr. Clayton Lawrence had the honor of being greeted by the United States Vice President Michael Pence, who, as a representative of the United States, was made aware of the successes of both LEAP LLC and its partner nonprofit organization, LEAP Foundation DC. - October 03, 2019 - LEAP LLC

Sammy's Hope Holds 2nd Annual Fun Run and Walk on October 26 in Sayreville, NJ Sammy’s Hope Animal Welfare & Adoption Center in Sayreville, NJ will hold its second annual “Happy Tails” Fun Run and Walk to benefit the dogs and cats. The event will be held on Saturday, October 26 at the Capik Nature Preserve off of Bordentown Ave (615) in Sayreville, between Browns Road and Cheesequake Road. - September 24, 2019 - Sammy's Hope

On August 18, Wear Your Nerdiest Costume and Run for a Great Cause at the Race 4 Research 5K in Cambridge On Sunday, August 18, the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) will host the annual Race 4 Research 5K and Walk in Technology Square, Cambridge. The event will feature a chip-timed nerdy 5K road race (costumes encouraged), a 4-mile ALS awareness walk and wheelchair ride along the Charles, and... - July 26, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Joseph Peebles Does It Again Triple Crown Winner in this year's Masters Outdoor National Track & Field Championship; At Iowa State Univeristy in Ames, Iowa Joseph Peebles wins 3 Gold and 2 Silver track and field Championship medals. - July 19, 2019 - The Peebco Energy Group

6AMRun.com Hits One Year Mark A look into the first year of business for 6AMRun.com, the first ever all in one supplement for runners only. - June 27, 2019 - 6AM Run LLC

SagerStrong Foundation and LLS Stadium Fun Run in Partnership with LLS Georgia Chapter's Team in Training Calling all baseball fans and friends that run; join the SagerStrong Foundation and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Atlanta’s Team in Training for the First Ever 3K Stadium Fun Run inside SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, on Sunday, August 25th. - May 22, 2019 - SagerStrong Foundation

4th Annual 5K Run/Walk for Disabilities to be Held May 19, 2019 Journey Found, Inc. is staging its 4th Annual 5K Run/Walk (Super Hero theme) on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM. The 5K race will be held at Nevers Park, Chief Ryan Way, South Windsor, CT. They hope to bring awareness of the intellectual and developmental disabilities community, by spreading the positive... - May 01, 2019 - Journey Found, Inc.

Run Wild Retreats + Wellness Launches Telluride Trail Running + Wellness Retreat Telluride Trail Running + Wellness Retreat will take place September 19 - 21, 2019. - April 26, 2019 - Run Wild Retreats + Wellness

NIFS Gears up for Its 12th Year of Women’s Triathlon Training Attention Ladies, The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS), Women’s Triathlon Training Program prepares you for the Go Girl Triathlon at Eagle Creek Park on August 17th. Training is every week on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 5:30-7:00pm starting June 11th at the National Institute for... - April 12, 2019 - NIFS

Mother’s Day Weekend Meso Run Becomes an Annual Event to Help Fight Mesothelioma The second Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Meso Run/Walk 5K will be on May 11 in Griffith Park’s Old Zoo and aims to raise awareness of and funds for research on mesothelioma. - April 12, 2019 - Mother's Day Meso Run

34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15. The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular at Weston Nurseries on April 15 Weston Nurseries, Marty’s Fine Wines and Start Line Brewing Are Proud to Host the 2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular. - March 26, 2019 - Weston Nurseries

A Charity Footprints Powered Global Virtual Walkathon is Underway to Raise Money and Awareness for Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) - a Rare and Terminal Disorder The goal of the virtual Global MSA Walkathon is to cover 52,000 miles and raise $250,000 between March 15, 2019 which is during MSA Awareness Month and October 3, 2019, which is World MSA Day. Team members track their steps via a wearable fitness tracker or a smartphone app while walking locally at their convenience. - March 15, 2019 - Multiple System Atrophy Coalition

Falklands Ultra Launches Inaugural Falkland Islands Ultramarathon in April 2020 The Falklands Ultra is a single-stage ultramarathon across the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic. It will become an annual event and the inaugural event will be held in April 2020. - March 11, 2019 - Falklands Ultra Ltd.

Depression2Extinction Relaunches Founder’s Ultra 50 Expedition to Kick of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month - Sept. 2019 Nonprofit, depression2extinction, moves start date of The Ultra 50 Expedition to raise awareness for the stigma of depression and suicide prevention beginning Sept. 1, 2019. - February 23, 2019 - Depression2Extinction

Chepiok Studio Releases Workout Export for iPhone to Automatically Export the Workouts Recorded on the Apple Watch in Strava Chepiok Studio releases Workout Export for iPhone. Available worldwide on the AppStore for $1.99. It's the answer to a simple need, until now unsolved, to automatically export the workouts recorded on the Apple Watch in Strava. You only need your Apple Watch during sports activities, and once back close... - February 14, 2019 - Chepiok Studio

Depression2Extinction Hosting 50 Day U.S. Expedition to Build Community Beyond Depression Depression2Extinction (d2e), a non-profit on a mission to eliminate the stigma of depression and anxiety disorders through movement, mindfulness, & human connection, announced today Founder, Jeff Jackson’s, Ultra 50 Expedition. The Expedition includes running an Ultra Marathon of 50K or longer,... - January 26, 2019 - Depression2Extinction

Relive the Kennedy 50-Mile Hike with the FreeWalkers Join a group of 150 hearty long distance hikers on Saturday, February 9, 2019 to travel 50 miles by foot in one day. They will walk from Old Anglers parking lot in Potomac, Maryland to Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, along the banks of the Potomac River on the C&O Canal Towpath. This is a reprise of famous Kennedy 50-Mile Hike that moved a nation 56 years ago. - January 19, 2019 - FreeWalkers

Depression2Extinction Announces Founder’s Ultra 50 Expedition to Kick Off Mental Health Awareness Month - May 2019 Depression2Extinction, a non-profit on a mission to eliminate the stigma of depression and anxiety disorders through movement, mindfulness, & human connection, announced today Founder, Jeff Jackson’s Ultra 50 Expedition. The Expedition includes running an Ultra Marathon of 50K or longer, in... - January 05, 2019 - Depression2Extinction

NYC Marathon a Major Success for "Little" 6AM Run, so Philly Marathon Expo is Next After handing out 5000 samples, 10,000 flyers, and selling hundreds of bottles of their #1 selling supplement made for runners, 6AMRun.com is taking its talents to Broad Street. - November 06, 2018 - 6AM Run LLC

National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini-Marathon & 5K Training Program - 29 Years and Running Training for a race event is better with a group. Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line this spring. - November 03, 2018 - NIFS

Soul Trotters Unveils First Crossfit/Running Shoe, First Edition Soul Trotters SanctiFly 1.0 Athletic Footwear Soul Trotters have worked closely with one of the best athletic shoe designers in the business to come up with a top of the line shoe. Special attention has been given to some the most popular colors and styles in our first run release. The SanctiFlyTM 1.0 will also be fairly lightweight and will adjust to your foot width easily since the upper will be made of Flyknit material. - October 29, 2018 - Soul Trotters

Bloomex Provides Flowers for the 2018 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon Bloomex will once again be one of the official sponsors of the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon by providing all flowers for the race on October 21, 2018. Provisions include award bouquets for all winners and finalists, centrepieces for VIP tent and VIP gift baskets. Bloomex will also create centrepieces... - October 19, 2018 - Bloomex

Tough Mudder Announces Alanic as Official Apparel Partner For those who looked closely at the finisher shirts teased on Tough Mudders Instagram page yesterday, a hint was given about a new partnership for Tough Mudder. The brand announced today a new multi-year partnership with Alanic as the official apparel partner. Alanic is one of the world's leading activewear brands. As part of the multi-year partnership, look for some Tough Mudder obstacles to be branded with Alanic for the upcoming season. - October 12, 2018 - Alanic

The Norma E. Boyd 5K Race for Education Promises Fitness and Family Fun in Support of College Scholarships Hundreds ran, jogged, or walked in support of education during the 2018 Norma E. Boyd 5K Race for Education, Sunday, September 23, 2018 at the scenic East Potomac Park. This event, sponsored by the Pearl and Ivy Educational Foundation (PIEF), in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Xi Omega... - September 23, 2018 - Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Xi Omega Chapter

Charles Atlas, Ltd. 90th Year in Business Charles Atlas, Ltd. will start their 90th year in business on February 14, 2019. The iconic company that Mr. Charles Atlas started with Mr. Charles P. Roman in 1929 is still alive today. Charles Atlas, Ltd. is one of the oldest fitness companies still in existence today. Charles Atlas, Ltd. can be... - September 18, 2018 - Charles Atlas, Ltd.

Run Wild Retreats + Wellness Announces 2019 Running Retreat Calendar with New Transformational Experiences, Dates and Destinations A healthy Mediterranean escape and beginner Moab retreat are new additions to the retreat roster including Italy, Ireland and Iceland. - September 12, 2018 - Run Wild Retreats + Wellness

Employers Health Partners with Pro Football Hall of Fame Marathon as Team Relay Sponsor Marathon enters its 6th year. - August 22, 2018 - Pro Football Hall of Fame Marathon

Local Foot & Ankle Surgeon Creates "The Equinus Brace™" by IQ Med LLC to Heal His Own Foot Pain An idea for a new medical device developed when Dr. Patrick DeHeer started suffering from an inflamed tendon while running. - August 02, 2018 - IQ Med LLC

Run's Done Rolls Out Custom Logo Program for Running Retailers, Running Clubs, Event and Race Directors Run’s Done™ (www.runsdone.com), the creator of a towel car seat cover designed for runners and active lifestyle enthusiasts, launches a custom logo program for race directors, event directors, running clubs, and running retailers. “We’ve had great success selling our patent-pending... - July 24, 2018 - Run's Done

NIFS 5th Annual Fall Half & Full Marathon Training Have you ever thought about completing a marathon or a half marathon for the first time? Do you want to train with others for the race? Join the 5th annual NIFS Fall Half & Full Marathon Training Program to prepare for the Monumental Marathon on November 3, 2018. This year they have two training... - June 24, 2018 - NIFS

NIFS Gears Up for Its 11th Year of Women’s Triathlon Training Attention Ladies! The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Women’s Triathlon Training Program prepares you for the Go Girl Triathlon at Eagle Creek Park on August 18th. Training is every week on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 5:30-7:00pm starting Tuesdays, June 12th or Thursdays, June 14th... - April 26, 2018 - NIFS

Creative Rush 5K May 6, 9:30am Presented by Peters Valley School of Craft 5K hosted by Peters Valley School of Craft. Course is on a rural, completely closed road through the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Funds raised from this 5K will go towards Peters Valley's Youth Art and Craftsmen at Work Programs. - April 21, 2018 - Peters Valley Gallery

South Carolina Senior Sports State Games Early Bird Registration Ends April 15th, and Closes May 1st The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Victoria McGrath Foundation Launches in Time for Boston Marathon Bombing Anniversary Five years after she was injured in the Boston Marathon bombing, and two years after her tragic death in a car accident, Victoria McGrath’s family is launching a foundation dedicated to “opening doors and uplifting lives.” The foundation will support causes Victoria was passionate about including caring for children with disabilities, refugee children, and veterans and their families. - April 06, 2018 - Victoria McGrath Foundation

Jon Letko, CEO of Global Healthcare Management to Sponsor 2018 Valerie Fund Walk and 5K Run Global Healthcare Management proudly announces its sponsorship of the 2018 Valerie Fund Walk & JAG Physical Therapy 5K Run. Global Healthcare Management will show their support for the Valerie Fund by signing on as a major sponsor of this event, a commitment that includes a donation of $25,000. New... - February 26, 2018 - Global Healthcare Mgmt

Man Walks Across America Raising Money and Awareness for Domestic Violence Michael Capozzoli, "Cappi" is walking 3000 miles from Dana Point, CA to Boston, MA raising money to build Pet Friendly Housing for Victims of Domestic Violence. - February 09, 2018 - Verde Valley Sanctuary

Marathon Recon: A Mile by Mile Preview of LA’s Largest Marathon The only running-interview preview of the 26.2 mile LA Marathon course, Marathon Recon is back for a 2018 edition. Saturday, January 13th through Thursday, March 15th, the Run Faster Coach, Martise Moore, hosts “Marathon Recon,” a mile by mile preview of the 2018 LA Marathon. The live stream... - January 13, 2018 - GreenRunner

100 Walkers to Relive the Kennedy 50-Mile Hike Join a group of hearty long distance hikers known as FreeWalkers plan to travel 50 miles by foot in one day. They will walk from Old Anglers Inn in Potomac, Maryland to Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, along the banks of the Potomac River on the C&O Canal Towpath. This event will mark the 5th annual Kennedy 50-Mile Walk, famous for re-creating a very long, one-day event that moved the nation 55 years ago. - January 11, 2018 - FreeWalkers

1 Man 1 Mission - 51 Miles: First Ever 51-Mile-Adventure Midwest Winter Run Announcing the First Ever 51 Mile Adventure Midwest Run with Colin Bird, in support of the film by Global Bird Industries and SkyeLove Pictures & Publishing, as well as in dedication for his father's 51 years of life. Bird will be dedicating each mile to a specific person or cause with prayers and thoughts for wellness. - January 09, 2018 - SkyeLove Pictures & Publishing

District Cross Country Race Held at Hazaribagh by AK Mishra Foundation in Association with Hazaribagh Athletic Association AK Mishra foundation & Chanakya IAS Academy in collaboration with Hazaribagh Athletic Association organized a District level Cross Country Race at Hazaribagh with over 35 schools and 350 participants on 19th December 2017. - December 29, 2017 - Chanakya IAS Academy

Team OHEL Wins for OHEL’s Children in NYC Marathon For many Sunday, November 5th was a cold and damp day to stay in-doors. But for Team OHEL’s dedicated NYC Marathon runners, who braved the rainy weather to raise funds and awareness for OHEL Children’s Home & Family Services, it was a day of endurance and victory. Thousands of people... - December 28, 2017 - OHEL Children's Home and Family Services

Team OHEL Gears Up for the Jerusalem Marathon On March 9th, 2018, OHEL Children’s Home and Family Services will be participating in the renowned Jerusalem Marathon with the inauguration of Team OHEL Camp Kaylie. With a goal of over 100 runners in the first year, Team OHEL Camp Kaylie will run to raise money for Camp Kaylie, the premier inclusive... - December 28, 2017 - OHEL Children's Home and Family Services

Widow Publicly Forgives Husband's Killer at Finish The Ride Event On 1 November 2016, Jeff Knopp (USMC (ret.), loving husband and father) was cycling on Foothill Boulevard when he was hit from behind and killed while riding a narrow stretch of Foothill Blvd. with no bike lane. In celebration of his life, this past weekend a Finish The Ride® event was held. Everyone in attendance was brought to tears when Jennifer Knopp, Jeff’s widow, introduced Joshua (the driver who killed Jeff), hugged him and forgave him for happened that day. - November 27, 2017 - Streets Are For Everyone