Dynamic Healthcare Systems Improves Its Risk Adjustment Offering

Dynamic's robust Medicare Advantage suite of integrated solutions provides health plans and provider groups with an enterprise-wide platform that enables a strong risk adjustment strategy ensuring maximum and accurate risk-adjusted payments. Dynamic's integrated software solutions are designed to ensure health plans and provider groups meet the complex compliance and data processing requirements that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services establishes, monitors, and enforces. Dynamic's solutions integrate various sources of health plan and provider data to create a single view of a Plan's membership. This single view facilitates the delivery of high-quality managed care while helping health plans meet compliance and revenue management challenges. Santa Ana, CA, September 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dynamic Healthcare Systems is proud to announce an upgrade of its risk adjustment offerings to include enhanced configuration flexibility in the application of edits and outcomes. With increasing revenue pressures on risk-sharing health plans, the utilization of risk adjustment program strategies to optimize revenue and streamline operational efficiencies is imperative.Dynamic’s risk adjustment solutions provide fully automated processing with audit checks throughout. Data management is monitored through automated error reports made available for each client. Dynamic’s Subject Matter Experts and data managers can assist clients with error resolution. Payer intervention of data, when needed, can be accomplished based on client needs, ensuring the submission of valid and accurate file data."Navigation of the ever-changing and complex requirements of risk adjustment programs requires payers to have both the visibility and transparency that Dynamic provides to Medicare organizations through our products." said Justin Witkowski, Vice President of Professional Services at Dynamic.Dynamic's robust Medicare Advantage suite of integrated solutions provides health plans and provider groups with an enterprise-wide platform that enables a strong risk adjustment strategy ensuring maximum and accurate risk-adjusted payments. Dynamic's integrated software solutions are designed to ensure health plans and provider groups meet the complex compliance and data processing requirements that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services establishes, monitors, and enforces. Dynamic's solutions integrate various sources of health plan and provider data to create a single view of a Plan's membership. This single view facilitates the delivery of high-quality managed care while helping health plans meet compliance and revenue management challenges. Contact Information Dynamic Healthcare Systems

